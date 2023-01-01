Noah Baumbach's White Noise arrived on Netflix just in time for the new year and now the streamer has made the end credits scene of the weird and wonderful dark comedy available to watch on YouTube. White Noise is adapted from the classic 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo and follows a blended family as they face the inevitability of death in various ways.

The end credits scene takes place in the supermarket which serves as a transitional setting for the various sections of the story. It's also the supermarket that Don Cheadle's character philosophizes in the film as a location that "recharges us spiritually." The scene is a seven-minute-long dance sequence set to the retro upbeat music of LCD Soundsystem's "New Body Rhumba." The scene goes up and down various aisles filled with bright colors and classic supermarket items in 80s packaging like Pringles, Comet cleaning supplies, and Jiffy pancake mix. The set design and the scene's strange choreography are absolutely captivating and it's one of the most entertaining parts of the film.

The lyrics of LCD Soundsystem's evocative music are also perfectly in line with the themes of White Noise, as the lead singer states things like "I need a new body, to push away the end" and "Lets say goodbye to a beautiful friend," and "Don't go to the light." The characters in White Noise are all obsessed with death. From renowned college professor Jack, who teaches "advanced nazism" and is "tentatively scheduled to die," to his wife Babette who is so scared of dying she becomes addicted to a drug that doesn't exist. Even their bright children are fascinated with death as they frantically consume footage of car accidents and plane crashes, before becoming involved in their own disaster event.

Who's In White Noise?

Along with Cheadle, White Noise is led by Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as Jack and Babette — together they have an unexpectedly delightful chemistry. Rounding out the cast as their children are Sam Nivola as Henrich, May Nivola as Steffie, Raffey Cassidy as Denise, and twins Henry Moore and Dean Moore play the family's youngest son Wilder. Jodie Turner-Smith plays another brilliant professor at the College on the Hill, and Lars Eidinger appears as Mr. Gray.

White Noise is now available to watch on Netflix. You can watch the end credits scene down below.