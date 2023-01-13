Editor's Note: The following contains White Noise spoilers.

Don DeLillo’s controversial absurdist satire White Noise prompted heavy scrutiny and debate when it first hit bookshelves in 1985, and this year, the Netflix film adaptation has provoked a similar response. Noah Baumbach isn’t necessarily who you might think of as the director of a $100 million disaster comedy, but the independent filmmaker’s quirky sense-of-humor and great collaborative skills with actors made him a surprisingly ideal choice to bring to life such a well-known text. Baumbach explores why DeLillo’s work was so impactful upon the novel’s initial release by heightening the absurdity of the material; there’s more outrageous physical comedy in White Noise than most of Baumbach’s other movies, including a particularly idiosyncratic dance number that will make you stick through the end of the Netflix credits.

What Is 'White Noise' About?

Set in 1984, White Noise follows professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), the founder of “Hitler studies” at the College-On-The-Hill in Ohio. Jack’s experience is admired by his fellow staffers, including his Elvis-obsessed colleague Murray Siskind (Don Cheadle), but he’s drawn away from his career due to concerns he has over his wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig). Jack suspects that Babette might be taking some sort of illegal drug, but he’s given little time to confront her about the issue when an “Airborne Toxic Event” creates chaos within their community. Jack, Babette, and their children Denise (Raffey Cassidy), Heinrich (Sam Nivola), and Steffie (May Nivola) must flee from their home as they attempt to survive.

Both DeLillo and Baumbach attack the notion of seeking peace in the ordinary; consumerism and tradition has blinded people to examining the fundamental issues within their society’s infrastructure, and thus there can be a class at a leading university about Adolf Hitler and an apocalyptic event can be dismissed with no real lessons learned. While Baumbach has empathy in the things that people are able to confide in, he has fun satirizing how ridiculous it is to revert to consumerist habits after a traumatic global catastrophe. This is best seen in the film’s incredible closing dance number, in which the Gladney family is joined in their local A&P supermarket for a highly coordinated dance number set to LCD Soundsystem’s new original song “New Body Rhumba.” It’s perhaps the only musical number in a 2022 film that rivals RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” in terms of pure kinetic energy.

'White Noise's Grocery Store Represents a Flawed System With No Escape

Similar to the novel, White Noise is divided into almost three totally distinct acts or segments that mark major shifts in the plot. The first third is an observational satire about the perils of a standard marriage and “nuclear family” and the absurdity of higher education, while the second act is a far wackier disaster comedy about how incompetent a majority of people are for the worst of circumstances. While the third act returns to a more normal setting, it’s grounded in more emotion as Jack and Babette admit their mutual struggles to each other; they are both dealing with a perpetual fear of death, and they’ve chosen to cope with it in different unhealthy ways. After a near-death experience, Jack and Babette are united for an unexpectedly moving moment that suggests that after everything that they’ve endured together, they might walk away learning something.

The quick switch back to the standard routines of the A&P supermarket suggest that in reality, things haven’t really changed on a societal level; Jack and Babette may have learned to be truthful with each other, but they’ve merely found a way to exist happily within a flawed system. They realize that perhaps consumerism isn’t the best way to deal with their anxieties about death, but that doesn’t stop them from feeling the same sense of comfort that it once gave them. What’s more damning is that for the other, less enlightened shoppers have most likely not reached the same profound conclusion that Jack and Babette have, and going back to buying absurdly is their primary source of dealing with the problems of the world.

It’s particularly amusing to note the production design of the A&P; although the supermarket was ransacked and chaotic within the second act during the crisis, it has now been completely reverted to looking like it did initially. This reflects how little has changed, which is why Baumbach’s decision to set the film in its original context is such a great creative choice. While obviously some aspects of the technology and marketing techniques feel distinctly in line with the culture of the 1980s, so many of the societal observations are just (if not more) relevant today.

Danny Elfman's 'White Noise' Score Elevates the Dance Sequence

The boost of LCD Soundsystem adds a different musical energy to the film in comparison to Danny Elfman’s score; Elfman, best known for his work with Tim Burton and on several superhero movies, adds a whimsical, satirical aura to what is already a pretty wacky film. By contrasting that with the energetic musical number, Baumbach makes it clear that the final dance sequence is a standalone work. While it serves as a proper denouement to the narrative, it’s also a summarization of the film’s themes.

Perhaps Baumbach is satirizing our film culture’s increasing obsession with 1980s nostalgia, but he does get to indulge in it a little bit with his retro, MTV style dance coordination. The highly synchronized dance numbers reflect the conformity of the community; every family walks into the supermarket, plucks items off shelves, and proceeds to the checkout line in the exact same way. What’s striking is that they do so in a nearly performative nature; there’s no joy in picking out specific items, nor are there any signs of annoyance at the long lines. Rather, there is just acceptance that “this is the way things are,” which may be the point that Baumbach is trying to underscore with the entire film.

White Noise may be a bit of an anomaly within Baumbach’s career, as he typically tends to focus on mid-budget character dramedies, but crafting such an ambitious adaptation was certainly a change of pace for him that worked out. White Noise is the type of film where a divisive response is all but expected, and you can’t fault Baumbach for giving the project all the bit of nuance and quirkiness that is necessary in adapting the material. By closing the film with such a ridiculously (and entertaining) moment, Baumabach has hopefully solidified White Noise as a classic of two generations.