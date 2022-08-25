Netflix has released new images from White Noise, an upcoming horror comedy starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle. The film follows a suburban family who has to find meaning in their everyday life when tragedy and death threaten their peaceful town.

The new images give us a clear look at Prof. Jack Gladney (Driver) and Babette Gladney (Gerwig), your typical middle-class couple, complete with four happy children. Inspired by a book of the same name by Don DeLillo, White Noise explores how death sneaks into the hearts of people, birthing their greatest fears while they try to hold on to routine in a way to find meaning in their lives. It’s a bleak novel that filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) is turning into a movie that explores the absurdity of trying to keep everything together when you and your loved ones could die at any moment. It sounds like the perfect movie for us to chew on the effects the pandemic had, and still has, over the world.

Another new image shows us Babette holding a hula-hoop above her head, with a big smile that tells us she’s doing what she can to keep her sports routine unchanged in the middle of chaos. Another frame depicts a series of conversations between Prof. Jack and Prof. Murray Siskind (Cheadle), probably about the impending doom. Finally, the last image looks behind the curtain and shows an intimate encounter between the leading couple, bathed by a green light. None of the new images reveals much about White Noise’s plot, but the original book deals with a toxic cloud that changes people's lives forever.

White Noise's star-studded cast also includes Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin, and Lars Edinger. In addition to being White Noise's writer and director, Baumbach also serves as the film's producer alongside David Heyman and Uri Singer. The film is produced by Passage Pictures and Heyday Films.

White Noise will open the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022. The movie should come to Netflix sometime later this year. You can check the new images below, together with White Noise’s trailer and synopsis:

