Noah Baumbach's White Noise is a deeply confusing movie that was artistic and beautiful but also weird and satirical. Its story begins to get somewhat intertwisted in itself, and it's hard to tell what the central themes are because there seems to be so many. White Noise, which is based on Don DeLillo's 1985 book of the same name, focuses many of its issues on the 80's by highlighting consumerism, then focusing on issues still prevalent today like religion, and fear of death. One of the central themes of the movie, once you untangle your way through the yarn ball of themes, is family and how they relate to one another.

Throughout the film, protagonist Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) and his wife Babette Gladney's (Greta Gerwig) blended family speak and live in a series of contradictions that do the curious job of allowing the children to seem more intelligent than their parents. The parents in this instance are either young Silent Generation members or old members of the Baby Boomer generation, whose childhood was nestled in the dawn of television but before firsthand world news and knowledge were present in every home.

Their children, by contrast were no strangers to the overabundance of information offered and were natives to some of the major advances in the emerging Information Age, rather than being born and growing with it. As a result, they were able to gather information more efficiently than their parents, and more apt at checking its accuracy. This theme is prevalent throughout the film and adds to the mayhem that ensues.

What's interesting about this is that since White Noise's storyline is based on a book from the 1980s, DeLillo managed to capture an attitude that would still be astonishingly relevant nearly 40 years later. Particularly, since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 'White Noise' Jack Confronts Chaos as a Scholar

Jack Gladney is a parody of the American scholar akin to Arrested Development's Buster Bluth. He is highly educated in a discipline that is not practical but has managed to make a living by carving out a space for himself (unlike Buster), regardless of how ridiculous this discipline may be. Nonetheless, he spends most of his time around other people at the same level of education who praise his work and also have a wealth of knowledge that is not generally applicable to anything other than further learning and teaching. Jack is the head professor of "Hitler Studies," at the "College-On-The-Hill," whose lectures are well-respected and popular. He and his friends discuss pretty useless topics, like the importance of Elvis and how to make Elvis Studies a discipline in the same way Hitler Studies is (Don Cheadle), or how many times they've urinated in sinks. Jack is fascinating because of how his educational background and his attitude toward disaster can be observed when considering a modern-day-real-world view.

When a toxic gas is accidentally released into his town, Jack's attitude toward the fictional government's treatment of it is generally trusting. In his mind, those that are analyzing the situation know what they're doing, and have it under control. In the face of dissenting opinions, Jack doesn't seem to be phased by the concerns. At one point after the toxic gas eruption, and in the process of evacuation, Jack mutters that “The family is the cradle of the world’s misinformation," in one of his more profound moments. What makes this more interesting, is how his own family may be the proof in the pudding of this phrase. Particularly, his son, Heinrich (Sam Nivola), who is often the voice of reason in the family. By contrast to his father, Heinrich does not trust what's happening at all. He is cautious about the gas and the proceedings of his government before anyone else in his family. The question is then, who, in the Gladney family, is the cradle spreading misinformation?

'White Noise's Real-World Applications

During the COVID-19 pandemic, after the world baked bread, sang on balconies, obsessed over Tiger King, and started doing TikTok dances, there was a sense of tension for a league of different reason ranging from racial inequalities and injustices to treatment of the pandemic itself as it moved on. This tension exists today, but it has ameliorated over time. While there are endless factors that may have contributed to its reasoning, one may be the distrust over what is misinformation and what may be censored, then how that may differ over generations, possibly as a result of information availability.

According to the CDC's statistics, last updated in October 2022, only 65.5% of 18-24 year olds have received both COVID vaccines, compared to 71% of 25-49 year olds, and 82.7% of 50-64 year olds, then 92% of 65+ year olds. In 2021, it was reported that those with Bachelor's degree were more likely to know someone who has gotten received the COVID vaccine than those with a level of education below a Bachelor's degree. Most of the disparity is based on distrust of government, vaccine safety, and trust in the knowledge acquired by government institutions to gain knowledge quickly in regard to a rapidly evolving issue. This same trend is reflected in Jack and Heinrich. While Jack trusts these insinuations, Heinrich is wary of them.

The trouble was that the government seemed to be learning as it went, just like the people were. However, if someone is learning about a new issue at the same time as you are, it becomes difficult to trust their authority. Then, with information constantly being released from varying sources with the word "misinformation" being thrown around in terms of podcasts, social media banners, and family conflicts, how should one not be confused? Today, there is notably low level of trust in the media that seems to be on a downward trend. In terms of misinformation, this does not tell us very much. However, the varying statistics when juxtaposed against a movie that is both dealing with a public health crisis while simultaneously being highly convoluted, does inspire thought. How relatable is this content, really, and what is the message that both Baumbach and DeLillo are trying to convey?

It can be considered that what was once a strength, can now be a weakness of society. There are so many outlets to receive information, and if you cannot trust your outlet of information, it becomes hard to know what the truth is. If one does not know the truth, it's scary. The greatest message White Noise offered was barely focused on, but served as a meta-issue within the film: With so many voices talking, almost like a white noise in the background of life, how can one hear the truth?