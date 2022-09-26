New posters for the upcoming Netflix film White Noise have just been released, and they'll have you reaching for your quarters just to pay for a dollop of some existential dread. The new posters give us an interesting new look into Noah Baumbach's upcoming film, which is set to be released on Netflix on December 30 (you know, just in case the days before New Year's weren't depressing enough as it is).

Three new posters for White Noise, Baumbach's upcoming film adaptation of Don DeLillo's 1985 novel of the same name, were released to the New York Film Festival Twitter account today. Each poster shows a different main character against a white background made to look like an advertisement. The first poster shows the film's star Adam Driver as Professor Jack Gladney, a hapless Hitler Studies professor who, with his family, faces off against an airborne toxic event. Driver stands just off center in his poster, stomach protruding over his pants, wearing a very 1980s dad-style outfit. Beside him is an exclusive offer for some "Fresh Existential Dread" that you, yes you, can pick up for only 99 cents!

Along with Driver's poster, two other posters including costars Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle were also released. Gerwig's poster features an offer for "Nitrate Infused Impending Doom" and Cheadle's poster offers up a "Crippling State of Anxiety" with a smile.

The new posters certainly are a confusing juxtaposition of empty commercial facades and dread. However, they are perfectly in keeping with both Baumbach's often absurd and mundane presentation of his subjects and the themes present in DeLillo's seminal 1985 novel. White Noise tells the story of Jack Gladney, a professor in a small college town, and his family as they see their lives and town torn to shreds by an 'Airborne Toxic Event'. The novel explored a wide array of themes from rampant consumerism to the pedantry of academia in the second half of the twentieth century.

White Noise will be released to select theaters in November and will be released on Netflix on December 30, 2022, as a part of Baumbach's ongoing film deal with the streaming service. The new posters were shared on both the New York Film Festival Twitter account and White Noise's official Twitter account. The posters certainly give us a unique glimpse into what we can expect from Baumbach's latest film. You can take a look at the posters below, along with a trailer for the film.

