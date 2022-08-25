A brand-new teaser trailer for Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach's upcoming film White Noise has been released just a week ahead of its premiere as the opening film for the 79th Venice Film Festival on August 31.

The brand-new trailer is the first trailer for the upcoming film that will see Marriage Story star Adam Driver reuniting with Baumbach as he plays the film's leading role as Professor Jack Gladney, a Hitler Studies professor at a liberal arts college that is terrified of the concept of death. Over the course of the story, he and his family must face down his own mortality after an “airborne toxic event” near his home, leading to his family being pulled apart and his fear becoming an obsession with death. As the trailer reveals, the couple and their family will face absurd normalcy in this weirdly perfect and terribly wrong world.

The upcoming film will be an adaptation of the 1985 satirical novel of the same name written by Don DeLillo. This novel won DeLillo the National Book Award for Fiction and is often considered his breakout work with the novel and award win bringing him widespread recognition as an author. This would serve as a jumping-off point for his acclaimed and prolific writing career. The novel carries many themes surrounding death and consumerism, all presented in a style wholly unique to DeLillo.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Adam Driver Is an Aging Professor in First Image From Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise'

Starring alongside Driver is Greta Gerwig as Gladney's wife, Babette, who is also deathly afraid of the concept of... well, death. Gerwig is no stranger to working with Driver and Baumbach as the trio worked together previously on the director's 2012 film Frances Ha. Baumbach and Gerwig most recently worked together as co-screenwriters on the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. As for Driver, his most recent projects were Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and House of Gucci films in 2021 with other upcoming projects including the leading role as Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann's Ferrari film, which started filming in Italy last week.

In addition to being White Noise's director, Baumbach will also be serving as the film's screenwriter as well as a producer alongside David Heyman and Uri Singer. Joining Driver and Gerwig on the cast of White Noise will include all-star talents such as Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin, and Lars Edinger. The film is produced by Passage Pictures and Heyday Films.

White Noise will premiere as the opening film at the 79th Venice Film Festival on August 31 with a broader release coming via Netflix later this year. You can check out the brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming film down below: