The sky is falling, and the world is coming to an end just in time for the new year in a fresh trailer for Noah Baumbach’s comedy doomsday feature, White Noise. As the saying goes, a family who outruns the apocalypse together stays together. In the latest preview of Baumbach’s star-studded feature that includes the likes of Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, and Greta Gerwig. Plummeting onto Netflix on December 30, known better as that weird time in between Christmas and New Year’s Eve when nothing feels real, the film will mesh perfectly with that out-of-body feeling that we know all too well during that time of the year.

In the teaser, their patriarch Jack Gladney (Driver) introduces audiences to the Gladney family. There’s Heinrich (Sam Nivola) and Steffie (May Nivola), Jack’s kids “from wives one and three”, Denise (Raffey Cassidy) — Babette Gladney’s (Greta Gerwig) daughter “from husband two”, and Wilder (Henry and Dean Moore), Babette and Jack’s only child from their marriage. As for the happy couple in charge, Jack reveals that he and Babette are each other's fourth marriage with both hoping it will only continue to get better. After a major accident causes an “airborne toxic event,” the family is forced to flee their home and rely on one another for survival. With that being said, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill apocalyptic drama as it features a dark comedic flare with each family member bringing their unique edge to the table.

Along with spotting several familiar faces in today’s trailer, music fans will quickly recognize the compositions of legendary composer Danny Elfman, who has previously penned scores for a slew of our favorites including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Image via Netflix

Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, White Noise marks a reunion between Gerwig, Baumbach, and Driver, with the latter two having previously worked on the heartbreaking and moving Marriage Story. Like their first project, the upcoming film will also focus on a marriage pushed to the extremes, but in a far more comedic way with survival being at the center instead of a devastating divorce. As a whole, the storyline holds up a mirror to the world today with the kids living in a constant state of engagement with the terrifying end-of-time occurrences happening right before their eyes - something that draws a direct parallel to “doom-scrolling.”

Check out the latest White Noise trailer below and prepare to have your world explode when the film hits Netflix on December 30.