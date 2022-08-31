Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal the trailer for White Sands (Hviide Sande), a new Danish crime series coming to Topic next month. The series follows two undercover cops who have to pretend to be married to infiltrate a small town where a murder occurred.

The trailer introduces the sunny paradise of Hvide Sande, in Denmark, a small town close to the ocean and a big surfing destination. While Hvide Sande can be crowded with tourists, there are not many people actually living there, and all the residents seem to know each other. So, when a German man dies in the town, the police forces of both Germany and Denmark have to be creative about how they investigate the case. That’s because no one talks about the crime, and the man’s death might be connected to a major criminal organization.

To solve the crime, the German police ask their homicide detective Thomas (Carsten Bjørnlund) to work together with Danish undercover specialist Helene (Marie Bach Hansen). Together, they need to pretend to be a married couple moving to the town, secretively finding any information they can find about the murder. However, Thomas is a strictly by-the-books detective, while Helene likes to be creative with her undercover work, which will obviously cause some conflict between them. Even so, as the trailer underlines, they’ll have to learn how to deal with their differences if they ever want to solve the case.

Image via Topic

The trailer for White Sands is filled with funny moments where Helene and Thomas’ conflicting personalities lead them to fight and almost blow their covers. It also reveals the two might actually start liking each other after working together for a while, with the marriage façade giving place to real affection. Nevertheless, White Sands remains a crime series at its core, and the trailer underlines the duo will face many dangers while trying to uncover the truth.

White Sands is directed by Tilde Harkamp (Hunting Season). The series won the 2022 Danish Film Awards (The Robert Award) while also being nominated for Zulu Best Series at the 2022 Zulu Awards. Bjørnlund also got a nomination for Best Actor - TV, while Hansen was nominated for Zulu Best Actor.

All episodes of White Sands come to Topic on September 15. Check out the series trailer and synopsis below: