These days, zombie movies are a dime a dozen. Ever since George A. Romero's masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, was released in 1968, the dead have walked the Earth and filled our screens on a regular basis. The second half of the 20th century saw the release of several ghoulish flicks featuring flesh-eaters, with each successive gruesome entry shooting more zombies in the head than the last. The 2000s through the early 2010s created a particular boom for this subgenre. It felt as though we were getting another splatter-filled ride every other week! Don't forget about The Walking Dead, a show that would never have been acceptable to air on TV 20 years ago. Our culture is so inundated with zombies that by the time that series came around, gore on the small screen was no big deal.

Many think that Night of Living Dead was the first ever zombie movie. It's easily the most influential movie in this subgenre, but it wasn't the first! That honor would have to go to 1932's White Zombie. This Bela Lugosi-led flick predates Romero's game-changer by over three decades. It is less of the undead gorehound experience that you'd expect and falls more into the spooky lanes of voodoo and mysticism. White Zombie was, unfortunately, critically panned upon release. Thankfully, nowadays, audiences look upon this early entry with more appreciative eyes. Deservedly so, too. White Zombie is a rare example of a truly unsettling 1930s horror picture, with a fantastic atmosphere and a fun Lugosi performance at its center.

'White Zombie' Was the First Feature Length Zombie Movie Ever Made

Most horror fans have at least heard of White Zombie (Rob Zombie probably had a hand in this to a degree, for better or worse), but it's hard to find many who have actually carved out the time to watch it. Horror movies from the first half of the 20th Century are an acquired taste after all. They're almost all atmosphere, with hardly anything else to work off of. Few titles from this era showcased horrific violence, disturbing elements weren't often brought on-screen, and any tacky exploitative trope was decades away from being mined for profit. For many, a spooky atmosphere is more than enough for a fun feature-length ride. To others, a zombie movie without any wild kills, brain-splattering, or intense chase scenes sounds like a total turnoff. Those people don't know what they're missing!

White Zombie's story is based on a 1929 novel, The Magic Island, and follows a woman, Madeleine Short (Madge Bellamy) who falls into the control of an evil voodoo master. That villainous figure is named Murder Legendre (Lugosi), and his dark magic doesn't just consist of stabbing little dolls with needles. Murder turns people into zombies — as he does with Madeleine! Now, her fiancée, Neil Parker (John Harron), must do everything he can to break this voodoo curse.

Zombies Were Not Yet the Creatures That We Have Come to Know and Fear

First and foremost, the titular creatures in White Zombie aren't exactly what you'd expect. They are evil, slow-walking, undead beings, but that's about where their similarities with zombies as we know them today end. Here, they're wide-eyed workers who do anything Murder asks of them. They amble around the Haitian countryside and are described as being threatening by everyday folks, but we hardly ever see them do anything all that harmful. We see them throw victims into water rapids and corner characters on cliffsides, but they aren't zombies in the uber-violent and aggressive sense that we have come to expect from them. They're really about as mindless as a movie monster can get. That said, there's a pretty spooky feeling that's bound to wash over you when they glare into the camera, slowly ambling towards their prey.

Bela Lugosi's Performance and the Atmosphere Make 'White Zombie' a Must-Watch for Horror Fans

You'll quickly realize that the real star of White Zombie isn't the creatures it's advertising, but rather Bela Lugosi. His performance as Murder Legendre is a blast. He's essentially Dracula with awkward facial hair and unimaginably thick eyebrows, — and if that doesn't make you want to watch the movie, I don't know what will. Lugosi has a few lines, but this is a physical performance at its core. He spends most of his time creeping up behind characters and staring into the camera. Director Victor Halperin clearly loved these shots as he uses Lugosi like a special effect. He takes any opportunity to fit Lugosi's hypnotic eyes into a shot. They're seen in the bottom of a cup, floating in the sky, and, of course, almost every normal shot of him. Play a drinking game where you have to take a shot every time Lugosi glares into the camera. You'll be on the floor before the second act.

Outside of the titular ghouls and Murder Legendre, the other star of the show is the atmosphere. White Zombie is an immaculately eerie piece of filmmaking. Most '30s horror films are in that regard, but many also come from big studios like Universal, where the production was guaranteed to be top-notch. White Zombie, on the other hand, came from Halperin Productions — an old independent studio. Don't let that indie approach fool you, though. It has every bit of fog, charming monster makeup, matte-painted backdrops, and crumbling castle sound stages that you'd want from a Gothic chiller. Most of these production elements have a bit of a coarse touch, but these shoddier aspects add to the film's other-worldly vibe. It might not be on the level of Frankenstein, but instead, think of another shoddily constructed film, Nosferatu. Both that and White Zombie look a bit rough around the edges and are all the better because of it.

It's hard to believe now that such a classic horror gem was panned by critics when it was first released. Gary Don Rhodes' nonfiction book, White Zombie: Anatomy of a Horror Film, contains several old archived negative reviews. Many called it ridiculous, others said it had unintentional yet hilarious comedy, and a few claimed that it wasn't on par with its contemporary horror pictures. Thankfully, time has been kind to zombies' first big-screen outing. Audiences today understand that, sometimes, all you need is a chilling Bela Lugosi performance, black and white film stock, a mystical threat, and an old, cobwebbed castle, and you're guaranteed a good time. It might not be the greatest horror movie that you've ever seen, nor will it live up to today's zombie standards. However, if you're looking to see these iconic monsters in a new light, then you'll have a hard time finding something as fascinating as White Zombie.

