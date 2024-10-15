It’s man versus wild in the debut trailer for Whiteout, which today Collider is excited to exclusively share with our readers. The survival thriller comes from stunt professional Derek Barnes, who is making his feature-length directorial debut with the project. The film centers around a group of men who have managed to sneak and creep their way out of a Russian labor camp only to find themselves alone in the middle of the wintry elements. In completely unrecognizable and unforgiving terrain, the unit must work together to find their way back home to safety.

The trailer foreshadows the intense trials and tribulations that lie ahead for the main characters of Whiteout. With nothing but deeply packed white snow around them and an incredibly long distance to travel, they realize that their journey will be an incredibly difficult one. Still, they help one another keep up morale, hoping to make it out of the wilderness within 10 days - with one character noting this will be the case if it “all goes well”. Obviously, that line should send off immediate alarm bells that, of course, all will not go well for the travelers. The harsh reality of their circumstances soon comes into play and - with at least one member knowing exactly what needs to be done - they push through for their freedom even with literal wolves snapping at their feet.

Filling out the cast of Whiteout is a lineup that includes James McDougall (8-Bit Christmas), Douglas Nyback (Defiance), Joel Labelle (X-Men: Apocalypse), Ian Matthews (The Hardy Boys), Dru Viergever (The Shape of Water), Jonathan Whittaker (Orphan Black: Echoes), Greg Zajac (The Boys), Jon McLaren (Holiday Mismatch) and more.

Derek Barnes’ Explosive Background

Image via Saban Films

With more than a decade of experience in the business, you’ve likely seen Whiteout’s director, Barnes, in more than one or two movies and not even realized it. The blossoming filmmaker holds credits in a slew of titles on both the big and small screens alike. From Hemlock Grove to The Expanse and gigs in between on shows like The Boys, What We Do in the Shadows, and Star Trek: Discovery, Barnes has literally jumped across genres through his job. On the film side of things, the stunt professional appeared in Netflix’s comedy action flick, The Man from Toronto, as Woody Harrelson’s double, the eighth installment of the Saw franchise, Jigsaw, as the double for Matt Passmore, and most recently worked on the Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong-led drama, The Apprentice.

You can check out our exclusive first look at the trailer for Whiteout in the player above.