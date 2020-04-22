A Whitney Houston Biopic Is In the Works From the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Screenwriter

A Whitney Houston biopic is currently in the works, with a script from Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten. As reported by Deadline, I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be a joint production between The Whitney Houston Estate and Primary Wave, as well as Clive Davis, the producer who initially signed Houston to Arista Records.

Stella Meghie, who helmed the recent romantic drama The Photograph starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, is in negotiations to direct. There’s no word yet on who might play Houston, the most decorated female recording artist of all time, but the role will likely be a big awards season contender. McCarten has been an Oscar magnet in recent years, having penned Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, and The Theory of Everything, which all won Best Actor awards for their respective leading men. McCarten’s most recent project, The Two Popes, earned Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor nods for both Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins. The dude is on fire in terms of biopics, is what I’m saying, and the complicated and heartbreaking story of Whitney Houston is likely to be a powerfully dramatic film that resonates with audiences and critics alike who grew up listening to her music.

In addition to The Photograph, Meghie also directed the 2017 drama Everything, Everything and the independent comedy The Weekend. McCartin is also currently developing a script based on the Bee Gees, as well as a Broadway musical about the life and career of Neil Diamond. He’s really going all-in on biographical scripts about prominent figures in the music industry, so here’s hoping he turns out a Vanilla Ice script sometime in the near future.