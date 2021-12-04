We will always love the unforgettable singer, Whitney Houston and now fans have a new documentary based on the singer’s early life to look forward to, according to Deadline. The film, which is titled Whitney Houston In Focus, is in production and will center around the young life of the superstar as told by photographer Bette Marshall who will also be releasing a book about the late singer.

Marshall first met Houston when the vocalist was just 18 years old, a few years before the future star would sign her record deal with Clive Davis and Arista Records which would launch her to stardom. The book titled, Young Whitney, is set drop exclusively at The Grammy Museum in February 2022 and will mark and memorialize the 10 year anniversary of the late star’s death on February 11, 2012 when, heartbreakingly, an unconscious Houston was discovered in a room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Davis commented that Young Whitney “captures all the beauty, promise and love of life that was indeed Whitney when I first met her.”

Lending her Grammy award winning voice as the narrator as well as serving as executive producer will be Audra McDonald who can also add an Emmy award as well as six Tony awards to her long list of accolades. In a statement about the documentary, McDonald said:

“Whitney Houston is an artist I worshipped from the moment I first heard her sing. Her voice was simply miraculous and her artistry was perfection. We all witnessed her superstardom, and I’m honored to help tell this part of Whitney’s story, before it all began.”

Aside from Houston, Marshall has a giant photographic portfolio of larger than life names such as Queen Elizabeth II and Nelson Mandela. The photographer will be heard from in the film which has been referred to as a “cinematic photo story of a photographer and her young muse.” In watching Houston’s rise to fame, Marshall got an up close and personal view of what life was like for the young starlet before her climb to stardom.

Although there have been other documentaries to come out about Houston’s story such as the 2017 Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal film, Whitney: Can I Be Me, Whitney Houston in Focus promises to bring new and closer glimpses of the star to the table including “rare photos and personal stories of an up-and-coming Whitney Houston.” In a press release it was said that “[Marshall] was given unprecedented access by the Houston family to document Whitney’s rise to fame. Over the subsequent years, Marshall’s camera followed the young singer to early auditions and recording sessions, and even to church.”

Houston shared with us her “Greatest Love of All” -- her voice and her songs. We can’t wait to remember the gone too soon performer that made us want to dance with somebody even if just for “One Moment in Time.”

