Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.Taking place after a ten-year time jump, episode six of House of the Dragon brings in several new characters, most importantly, a whole new generation of Targaryens. A few have made appearances as small children in earlier episodes, but now that they are older, the characters have personalities and will play important roles in the show going forward. Though these roles will be recast by the end, Episode 6 includes several talented actors as the young versions of the characters.

Ty Tennant as Aegon Targaryen

Image via HBO

Ty Tennant plays the teen version of Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) oldest child. Aegon II appears in episode three as a baby, but in episode six, Aegon is a teenager who does not seem to care that his half-sister Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is set to inherit the throne instead of him. Rather than show any interest in the politics of Westeros, Aegon spends his time bullying the other kids in the castle. He hazes his brother for not being a dragonrider by presenting him with a pig to which he attached wings and calling it "the pink dread." When confronted by Alicient he passes the blame to Rhaenyra's kids. Aegon also takes the opportunity to beat up on his young nephew during a sparring match. It may be for the best that Rhaenyra is heir, as Aegon does not seem very kingly.

Viewers may recognize Ty Tennant from his part as Tom Gresham in the 2019 War of the Worlds TV series or young Christopher Wiseman in Tolkien. Others may be more familiar with him simply because he is the son of Georgia and David Tennant.

Related: 'House of the Dragon's 10-Year Time Jump Was What the Show Needed

Evie Allen as Helaena Targaryen

Image via HBO

Alicent's only daughter is played by Evie Allen. In earlier episodes, baby Helaena appears, but now that she is older, more is revealed about the character besides the fact that she cried a lot. Helaena is quieter than her brothers. In this episode, she hardly interacted with the others her age. The princess is fascinated by bugs. Helaena has not yet been shown with a dragon, but according to the HBO dragons index, she has already bonded with her dragon Dreamfyre. The show also hints that she is a Targaryen dreamer. When Alicent promises Aemond he will get a dragon, Helaena says, "He'll have to close an eye." Hopefully, future episodes will prove whether she is right. But if she is, a dreamer could become useful as the show goes on.

Evie Allen is fairly new to acting but may be recognized for playing Zoe in Lost in London.

Leo Ashton as Aemond Targaryen

Image via HBO

Leo Ashton is Alicent's third child, Aemond Targaryen. Aemond is not a dragonrider but he desperately wants to be. He is taken in by the "pink dread" trick because of how badly he wants a dragon. He also sneaks into the depths of the dragon pit to find a dragon and barely escapes its flames. From the way Alicent lectures him, it is not the first time he has done that. Aemond's current status as the butt of the joke does not bode well for his relationship with the other kids in the future.

The actor, Leo Ashton, has previously played Sam Kallisto in Deep Waters, Liam Longwell in Red Rose, and Oliver Marshbrook in The Bay.

Leo Hart as Jacaerys Velaryon

Image via HBO

Rhaenyra's oldest son, and heir to the throne after her, is Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon, played by Leo Hart. Jace is supposedly the son of Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan), but his paternity, like his siblings, is questioned by Alicent. Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), the proposed father, has a fatherly relationship with Jace and his brothers. Harwin defends Jace in training when Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) allows Aegon to beat up Jacaerys. After this event, even Jace wonders if the rumors are true. Rhaenyra reassures him saying he's a Targaryen, and that's what matters, but that hardly stops doubts. Despite this, Jace has a good relationship with Laenor as well. In the episode, Jace is learning to control his young dragon, Vermax. The prospect of using the command "Dracarys" excites Jace, but who wouldn't want to try that?

Leo Hart has previously voiced Sackboy in the Sackboy: A Big Adventure video game, but House of the Dragon is his first TV role.

Harvey Sadler as Lucerys Velaryon

Image via HBO

Harvey Sadler is Rhaenyra's second son, Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon. Like his brother, he is speculated to be a bastard, but Luke seems to be unaware. He is affectionate with both Laenor and Harwin. Unlike Aemond, Luke has a good relationship with his older brother. When choosing a dragon egg for their baby brother, Jace allows Luke to make the decision. Luke's role in the episode is small, but he'll play a larger role in the events to come. Harvey is known for his role as Sam in Trying.

Joffrey Velaryon

Image via HBO

Though the name of the baby actor is not given, Joffrey Velaryon should be mentioned along with the rest. Joffrey is the son Rhaenyra gives birth to at the beginning of the episode. Though like the other Velaryon children, there is a question of his paternity. Joffrey is considered a prince and is behind his mother and brothers in the line of succession, but still ahead of Alicent's children. No need to be concerned about the name Prince Joffrey, as he is named after Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), and the show is still a hundred years before the infamous Game of Thrones Joffrey Baratheon. Though, it seems as the name is kind of cursed.

Shani Smethurst as Baela Targaryen

Image via HBO

Shani Smethurst's role of Baela Targaryen is the daughter of Daemon (Matt Smith) and Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blodell). According to her sister, Baela is Daemon's favorite. She is a dragonrider like her parents, an egg hatching for her when she was a baby as part of the Targaryen custom. The family has been staying in Pentos where Daemon seems to be teaching his daughter to speak Valyrian. Though little is known about Baela yet, it seems as if she and her sister are set up to take bigger roles as the show progresses. Shani Smethurst also played a child refugee in the 2018 Twelfth Night.

Eva Ossei-Gerning as Rhaena Targaryen

Image via HBO

Speaking of Baela's sister, Eva Ossai-Gerning plays Rhaena Targaryen, the more reserved of Daemon and Laena's children. Though given a dragon egg as a baby like her sister, Rhaena's never hatched. Despite the eight years, Rhaena has not lost hope, still holding the egg to the fire in attempting to hatch a dragon. Laena assures Rhaena that she can still be a dragonrider if she claims a dragon for herself, but it is the harder road, and shy Rhaena may not be up for it. Her problems with her father left Rhaena to grow close with her mother, which makes the events of the episode more heartbreaking for her. Hopefully, poor little Rhaena has a win coming soon.

Eva Ossei-Gerning is known for her role as Megan in My Petsaurus and Nia Lloyd in The Snow Spider.