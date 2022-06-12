With Jake Schreier reportedly chosen to helm a film adaptation of the Thunderbolts, the iconic antihero team gets one step closer to their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. During multiple Phase 4 productions, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye, the MCU has been teasing a secret team formed by previous villains and meta-humans who don’t entirely fall on the hero side of the super business. So, with the announcement that Schreier is handling a Thunderbolts adaptation, it’s fair to assume that the moving pieces Marvel set into motion will pay off with the superteam's MCU debut. But who are the Thunderbolts in Marvel Comics? And what can the comics tell us about the Thunderbolts movie?

RELATED: Marvel's Real Life 'What If...?': 5 Failed Movie Adaptations That Tease a Very Different Kind of MCU

The Thunderbolts Inception

Image via Marvel Comics

Created by Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley for 1997’s The Incredible Hulk #449, the Thunderbolts first appeared in Marvel Comics as a group of superheroes who swore to protect the Earth after the Avengers and the Fantastic Four were apparently killed by a villain called Onslaught. However, it is soon revealed that the Thunderbolts were actually a team composed of supervillains who assumed new identities to gain public trust, gather secret S.H.I.E.L.D. information, and sell it to other criminals around the world. The first iteration of the Thunderbolts was created by Baron Zemo, a fan-favorite MCU character played by Daniel Brühl.

While Zemo intended to use the Thunderbolts as a cover to continue his criminal endeavors, the villain's plan had a huge flaw. As soon as the Thunderbolts started to save the world for real, the new “heroes” were naturally acclaimed by the population. After that, many of Zemo’s team members realized they could do better in life if they left their criminal ambitions behind. Most of the Thunderbolts got a taste of fame and public respect, deciding they would prefer to remain heroes than go back to being villains. And so begins the long tradition of the Thunderbolts comics, which focus on themes such as redemption, forgiveness, and the narrow limits between illegal actions and vigilante justice.

To prevent his teammates from becoming superheroes, Zemo reveals their villain identities, an act of treason that forces the Thunderbolts to go into hiding. At this point, Hawkeye resigns from the Avengers and assumes leadership of the Thunderbolts, trying to stir the former villains towards a better path. In the comics, Hawkeye gives himself the mission of leading villains who did horrible things in their past but are willing to change for good. Hawkeye’s version of the MCU, played by Jeremy Renner, has his own skeletons in the closet after killing so many people as the Ronin. So, the MCU already introduced two possible leaders for the film version of the Thunderbolts, the first motivated by greed, while the second believes redemption is possible.

Through many decades, the Thunderbolts had different incarnations in comic books. The group was led again by Zemo during the events of the Civil War, when the Thunderbolts because a government-funded program in the likes of DC’s The Suicide Squad. More recently, the Thunderbolts also became henchmen for Wilson Fisk, who used the superteam to enforce his superhero ban once he became mayor of New York. There are many iterations of the Thunderbolts team in Marvel Comics, but they all revolve around supervillains and antiheroes trying to get on the good side of the law, sometimes because they are forced to, while, more than often, they are motivated by their own will to leave their criminal past behind.

The Thunderbolts Members in the MCU

Image via Disney Marvel

While the Thunderbolts film is being developed under absolute secrecy and there’s nothing confirmed about the team yet, the MCU has been leaving breadcrumbs behind for fans to follow. First of all, the MCU has recently introduced Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a mysterious woman who works with antiheroes. Valentina enlists the US Agent (Wyatt Russell) at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and she’s also responsible for putting Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) on the trail of Clint Barton during the events of Hawkeye. We even discover that Valentina was hired by Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), to kill Clint. So, while little is known about the future of the MCU, Valentina is already lurking from the shadows and working with antiheroes who are not exactly Avenger material. Besides that, even if Valentina is usually associated with another antihero team in the comic books, the Dark Avengers, the MCU has been known for mixing different characters and storylines for the movies and series.

If Valentina’s plotline doesn’t pay off as a Thunderbolts formation, the MCU already has several characters that were part of the team. The US Agent led the team while Wilson Fisk was in charge of the Thunderbolts; Zemo led multiple versions of the group, usually using them to their own favor; and Hawkeye led the team believing that reforming and reintegration of supervillains was possible. Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, is also a hero with a lot of blood in his past, which leads him to form his team of Thunderbolts in the comic books. In the MCU, Bucky (Sebastian Stan) still didn’t figure out how to redeem his past as a killer, which could lead him to join the Thunderbolts. Another temporary leader for the Thunderbolts was the Red Hulk, the gamma-infused version of General “Thunderbolt” Ross. In the MCU, General Ross (William Hurt) becomes the U.S. Secretary of State and advocates for the control of superpowered people, so it would make sense for him to form a version of the Thunderbolts, a super team that follows military orders.

Another classic Thunderbolts member is Taskmaster, who in the comics was part of three different iterations of the team. The MCU introduced its version of Taskmaster, played by (Olga Kurylenko), during the events of Black Window, but so far, we don’t know the villain's fate. In the comic books, Taskmaster first becomes part of the team during the Civil War and later rises to the position of leader of the Thunderbolts when Earth is fighting against Knull, the king of all the symbionts. Finally, Taskmaster remains on the team when Fisks bans superheroes but under the command of the US Agent.

Ghost, the phase-shifting villain introduced by the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp and played by Hannah John-Kamen, has also joined the Thunderbolts in the comics on multiple occasions. First, Ghost was part of the Thunderbolts unit formed after the Civil War. Then, the antihero remained on the team when Luke Cage took charge, and Ghost was even part of the Thunderbolts unit that hunted down the Punisher. So, with so much comic book history between Ghost and the Thunderbolts, it would make sense for the MCU to bring the character back.

Finally, another (living) MCU villain who was already part of the Thunderbolts in the comics is Abomination, played by Tim Roth in the movies. In the comic books, the Abomination joins the Thunderbolts only when the team is working as enforcers for Wilson Fisk, so he’s not really willing to reform. However, the MCU version of Abomination is already on his path to redemption. In Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, we learn the MCU version of Abomination is training with Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong). So, it’s fair to assume Abomination is not a simple villain anymore. We’ll know more about the character once Roth returns for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series this August.

Hundreds of villains and antiheroes were already part of the Thunderbolts in the comics, and the team has eleven different versions in Marvel Comics. So, if the MCU is developing a Thunderbolts film, there’s a lot of material they could use to make it a memorable experience. Many classic Thunderbolts members in the comic books are also very alive in the MCU, giving screenwriter Eric Pearson (Black Widow) and producer Kevin Feige a lot of characters to play with. Let’s hope we hear more about the project soon enough.