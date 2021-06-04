The beloved Peanuts characters and their creator, Charles M. Schulz, are finally getting their own documentary treatment, Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, with the latest trailer from AppleTV+. Fans and obsessive rewatchers of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will find joy in the documentary special, which will focus on the origins of the comic strip and its rise to popularity. The documentary is narrated by Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o, and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? will honor the life of Schulz, featuring interviews from his friends and family members, as well as other cartoonists and famous fans. Included in the latter category are such stars as Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, and Noah Schnapp. Schulz passed away over 20 years ago, but his works still connect with audience members today, as these guests discuss his artistry and humor that brought these simple, yet timeless characters to life. Additionally, the documentary will feature a new animated tale that follows Charlie Brown on a journey to find himself.

Peanuts began as a comic strip that ran for over 50 years, first published in 1950. The comics only ended after Schulz's death, in which he designed and wrote over 17,000 strips that were published internationally. The Peanuts series focused on a group of children, centering on the main character Charlie Brown and his dog Snoopy. The most classic and easily recognizable scene is when his friend Lucy consistently pulls away the football as Charlie runs to kick it. Many will remember its animated special adaptations, which premiered as early as 1965 and still run to this date (who doesn’t flip on A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving during the holidays)?

The trailer looks absolutely adorable, and perfectly captures the essence of Schulz’s comics while updating it for modern times. I have to say though, it’s absolutely wild seeing an animated Charlie Brown in such high quality. The documentary oozes with whimsy and joy, and will be a perfect pick-me-up for a rainy Sunday. The sheer number of celebrities included in the trailer alone is staggering, but it’s nice to see everyone connect over such a beloved comic. Additionally, the background behind Shulz’s creation of the comics is quite interesting, especially given his personal touch and connection to the character and storyline.

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? will premiere on AppleTV+ on June 25. Check out the trailer below.

