Fresh off of her appearance in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, rising star Ema Horvath is taking on a more personal role with the coming-of-age drama Who Are You People. Horvath leads the film as Alex, a 16-year-old who gains more perspective on her life as she learns of the circumstances that surround her. After her parents interrupt her attempt to seduce her teacher, she seeks out her biological father Karl (Devon Sawa) whom her parents had always kept secret from her. Although she believes meeting him will magically give her all the answers to who she is, she's only left with more questions in the end. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the film which teases her struggle to find herself in the people around her.

The trailer opens up by hitting at the meaning of the title. "Who are you people?" represents how out of sync Alex and her Portland parents are to the point that they don't even really know each other. Finding her dad seems to be the only way for her to find out who she is, but upon meeting Karl, she'd rather just have a father that cares about her and gives her advice than learn the truth about why they've never met until now. Once her parents find out that she snuck off to meet him behind their backs, it only furthers the divide between them and pushes her towards Karl, the one person left defending her. Alex will inevitably have those personal conversations as she learns the truth about her dad and processes her own truth.

Who Are You People was written and directed by the multitalented Ben Epstein who is perhaps best known for creating the MTV dramedy Happyland. He has a wide-ranging career, creating and directing two seasons of In the Vault, currently developing a pair of shows for Netflix and Lionsgate, penning a screenplay on Michael Jordan's short-lived baseball career, writing multiple issues of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book, and having his work appear in the Rattling Wall Literary Journal. Who Are You People marked another first for Epstein as it was his feature directorial debut.

Who Are You People Boasts a Stellar Cast Opposite Horvath

The film premiered to acclaim at the Mammoth Film Festival where Horvath won Best Actress for her turn as the troubled Alex. She was accompanied by an impressive cast featuring acclaimed veterans Sawa, Alyssa Milano, and longtime The Simpsons star Yeardley Smith. Starring alongside them are Peter Parros, Siddharth Dhananjay, Reid Miller, and John Ales.

Milano and Smith both pull double duty for the film, joining Graham Moore, Ben Cornwell, Fred Chandler, Neely Eisenstein, AJ Gordon, Irka Zazulak, Melissa Pianko, and Rod Cooper as executive producers. Epstein leads the production team alongside Jordan Foley, Toby Louie, and Nick Smith with Rob Nelson and Benjy Caplan serving as co-producers. Music for the film also features the talents of The Notebook's Aaron Zigman.

Who Are You People is set for a theatrical release on February 24 from Gravitas Ventures. Check out the trailer below.