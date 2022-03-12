Disney-owned network ABC has greenlit its first unscripted true-crime series, Who Do You Believe?, according to Deadline. The series is expected to be produced by All3-Media's Lime Pictures.

The true-crime genre is older than many people realize and coincided with the rise of literacy among the population. As literacy increased among British populations, for instance, many forms of street literature were published, some of which involved reporting on crimes from the perpetrator's perspective to provide a psychological understanding of the motives of said crime. It's come a long way since the days of the penny press and has received much fair criticism along the way, but true-crime continues to captivate audiences as they seek answers and understanding of criminals and crime. It will be interesting to see ABC's production of such a story.

True-crime stories have peaked in popularity over the last several decades. Many shows focus on criminal activity through the authority's investigative and forensic lens. ABC's new show promises to bring all the suspense of previous shows but will cover true-crime with a different approach by allowing the narrative to take on both sides. By providing dual perspectives, the show seems to offer a more balanced view of the crimes themselves and enable the viewer to form a more complete and supposedly better-informed conclusion about what really happened. The show also promises to provide previously undisclosed details about each case to entice those already familiar with the content to give Who Do You Believe? a try.

Alex Weresow, known for executive producing Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and working on series such as Undercover Boss and Wife Swap, is set to serve as series showrunner. The main production company, Lime Pictures, known for their British reality show, The Only Way Is Essex, and soap, Hollyoaks, will be producing with an alternative production unit provided by Walt Disney Television. The company's Head of Unscripted Programming, Sarah Tyekiff, and Ben Crompton will executive produce with Weresow. The series' co-executive producer will be Suzanne Ali.

Who Do You Believe? is part of the United Kingdom's plans to explore content that will reach a global audience. Speaking with Deadline last year, Claire Poyser, Managing Director of Lime Pictures, stated the following regarding the studio's future plans:

The UK is the biggest exporter of formats globally and for a while now we’ve underperformed in terms of making the most of our brilliant format development teams. The real focus now is on the global audience.

It is unknown when What Do You Believe? will premiere, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates on this exciting new series.

