As the television phenomenon known as Yellowstone just keeps rolling along into a fifth season, there is absolutely no sign that the show is losing any steam. The story about the Duttons, a powerful Montana-based ranching family, is now delving into the political realm as the Taylor Sheridan-created hit spreads its wings even further.

Most are aware that Sheridan was actually a successful actor before he became an even more successful showrunner, and you may be curious whether the multitalented star has ever gotten out in front of the camera and made any appearances on his own show on the Paramount Network. The short answer is yes, and we're here to break down his handful of appearances for you.

Taylor Sheridan Is an Established Actor and Screenwriter

Image via Paramount

A native Texan, Sheridan grew up on his family's ranch in Cranfills Gap and later attended Texas State University in San Marcos, smack dab in the middle of the state's well-known "hill country" close to both Austin and San Antonio. After graduating, he made the move to L.A. and appeared in several TV shows, including Walker, Texas Ranger, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Veronica Mars.

He got his big break on Sons of Anarchy when he landed the role of Deputy Chief David Hale on the gritty show about a motorcycle gang that was met with excellent reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Later, when Sheridan decided to leave the show, his character was killed off. The idea of donning his own cowboy hat and a pair of chaps was apparently always on the table when he started developing Yellowstone. On top of that, he also has written screenplays for successful movies like Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River. He has several other series currently airing, including Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, and the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Does Taylor Sheridan Appear in 'Yellowstone'?

Image via Paramount

Sheridan has appeared on the show every year since its inception, but if you're more focused on other storylines you might not have remembered him (or recognized him) as the wise and rugged horse trader Travis Wheatley. He's appeared in a total of seven episodes throughout the show's five-season run, often called on by the show's star and main character John Dutton (Kevin Costner) to help him select some horses for his ranch. Sheridan makes his most recent appearance (we won't say final, because you never know when he may get the itch to be on camera again) in the 2021 episode "No Such Thing as Fair," when Travis is once again hired by John Dutton to represent Yellowstone Ranch as a rider as the Duttons seek to expand their influence in the riding arena.

While this may not be the last that we've seen of Sheridan's Travis on the main show, eagle-eyed fans may have also spotted Sheridan on the Yellowstone spinoff series 1883, where he appeared for two episodes as the real-life rancher Charles Goodnight.

Taylor Sheridan Has One of 'Yellowstone's Best Monologues in Season 4

Image via Paramount

Sheridan's character Travis also appears later in Season 4, when he accompanies Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) down to the 6666 Ranch. Jimmy is not quite sure whether he's ready to be a big-time horse rider, and Sheridan's character delivers some of the show's most quick-witted, good-natured barbs regarding why he's driving the expensive prized horses and trailer. It figures that Sheridan would give himself some of the best and funniest dialogue, doesn't it? Initially quoting from his favorite movie, Roadhouse, "I'll get all the sleep I need when I'm dead," while he espouses his love for the character played by Sam Elliott in the film, Travis then goes on to give Jimmy some friendly advice on succeeding in the horse riding game.

The Four Sixes Ranch, which is known on the show for breeding some of the most elite stallions in the horse-trading business, actually existed long before it was shown on Yellowstone and spans over 300,000 acres just outside the small town of Guthrie, TX. We'll keep an eye out for Sheridan's character Travis moving forward, and wouldn't be surprised to see him pop up again in another episode of Yellowstone down the road — or maybe even an episode of 1923.