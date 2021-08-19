The genre-bending, toon-tastic Who Framed Roger Rabbit from Robert Zemeckis is getting a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release later this year, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment. It's a thrilling addition to any home theater, as the movie's dynamic combination of live-action and animated characters will surely be all the more eye-popping in Ultra HD.
Although by 1988, several other films included the same combination of live-action and animation, Who Framed Roger Rabbit perfected the style coupled with perfect slapstick moments and lots of film noir references. The film is set in a 1947 version of Hollywood where cartoon characters and people co-exist to create movies. The protagonist is Eddie Valiant, a private investigator who finds himself embroiled in a murder case, and must help exonerate Roger Rabbit who has been accused of murdering his wife's lover. The cast includes Bob Hoskins as Valiant, a thoroughly creepy Christopher Lloyd as Judge Doom, Stubby Kaye, Joanna Cassidy, Alan Tilvern, as well as the voices of Charles Fleischer and Kathleen Turner.
The special features on the 4K Ultra HD release include:
- Filmmakers’ Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by filmmakers Bob Zemeckis, Frank Marshall, Steve Starkey, Jeff Price, Peter Seaman and Ken Ralston.
The Roger Rabbit Shorts
- Tummy Trouble – The accident-prone Roger Rabbit faces new perils when he is left to baby-sit for the mischievous Baby Herman.
- Roller Coaster Rabbit – Mother takes Baby Herman to the State Fair, and leaves him with Roger Rabbit so she can visit the psychic (fortune-teller).
- Trail Mix-Up – Roger Rabbit returns in an all-new outdoor adventure that finds the irrepressible Toon star on a hilarious, disaster-filled camping trip.
Deleted Scene
- The Pig Head Sequence – Judge Doom and the weasels teach Eddie Valiant a lesson in a way that only Toontown can. With intro by director Robert Zemeckis.
- Who Made Roger Rabbit – A behind-the-scenes making of, hosted by Charles Fleischer, the voice of Roger Rabbit.
- Before and After – Split screen comparison reveals the unbelievable talent of the live-action actors, animators and the special effects.
- Toon Stand-Ins – Watch as the cast rehearse with life size stand-ins for the toons.
- Behind the Ears: The True Story of Roger Rabbit – An in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary.
- On Set! Benny the Cab – The making of a scene from the movie.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit will be released on 4K and Blu-ray on December 7. Check out the DVD artwork below.
