If you are a figure collector who's passionate about 80s culture, hold onto your butts, because this is a big one: Collider can reveal exclusively that Super7 is launching a slate of figures from one of the 80s biggest cult classic films: Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The revolutionary film that combined live action with 2D animation is a film classic, and Super7 has chosen five different characters to immortalize

If you’re wondering if the title character is one of them, the answer is a loud yes! Roger, voiced by Charles Fleischer, earned himself a figure that comes with a handcuff to illustrate the poor situation he finds himself in, and is a must-have for whoever loves Cinema history and classics. Also getting the figure treatment is fan-favorite Jessica Rabbit (voiced by Kathleen Turner), the red-haired and enigmatic femme fatale who adores her rabbit husband. Appropriately, Jessica’s figure comes with a frying pan whose bottom is shaped like Roger Rabbit’s face, which illustrates her occasional impatience with her cartoon husband.

Aside from Roger and Jessica, the other three characters getting their own figures are the cruel Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd), the villain determined to rid the world of Toons, as well as Smarty (David L. Lander) and Stupid (Fred Newman), two members of the Toon Patrol who give Roger Rabbit a hard time.

The Roger Rabbit figures will join a vast array of characters that Super7 has already immortalized, ranging from franchises like The Simpsons, Star Trek and Universal's Classic Monsters to celebrities like Johnny Cash, LeBron James, and the rock band Slayer. The Roger Rabbit figures are part of the store’s week-long event “Super7 Days of Teasers”, in which every morning a new character or set of characters is revealed. As part of the event, the store has revealed a figure of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, skateboard fan-favorites from Powell Peralta, and RPG must-haves from Critical Role.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Who Framed Roger Rabbit was released in 1988 to immense critical acclaim. Planned as an homage to Golden Age Hollywood and murder-mystery stories told in film noir, the movie was nominated for seven Academy Awards and grossed over $300 million worldwide against a $50 million budget.

The Roger Rabbit figures are available on Super7's website starting this Tuesday at 9am PT. Check them out below:

Here's the info on the figures from Super7:

The groundbreaking film Who Framed Roger Rabbit reminds us of the value of a good laugh! With Roger Rabbit, Jessica Rabbit, Judge Doom, Smarty, and Stupid, there’s no end to the zany hijinks you can get up to! Relive all the madcap adventures of Toontown’s biggest personalities with the new Who Framed Roger Rabbit 3.75” ReAction figures!

