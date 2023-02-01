Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from Who Invited Charlie?, the upcoming pandemic comedy film starring Reid Scott (Veep), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Jordana Brewster (The Fast & Furious) just a few days ahead of its premiere in theaters and On Demand on February 3, 2023.

The story of Who Invited Charlie? follows hedge fund manager Phil Schreiber living in the Hamptons as the COVID-19 pandemic begins. While he thinks he will be able to hunker down with his wife Rosie (Brewster) and son Max (Peter Dager) and carry on living during the quarantine. That is until his old college roommate, the titular Charlie played by Pally, unexpectedly shows up and asks to stay Phil's place. Phil begrudgingly lets him stay with them, though Phil knows his friend holds some of his darkest secrets and, as they start to be revealed, they threaten to do more harm than the virus they’re all hiding out from.

The new clip sees Charlie and Phil talking in the kitchen early in the morning talking about a confrontation that Charlie had the night before with Rosie, which Charlie describes as a "deposition." Charlie chalks up Rosie's confrontational nature the night before to being because she was irritated with her husband, with the college roommates agreeing that the former lawyer is scary and is still a "brutal cross-examiner." The clip shows us the dynamic between Phil and Charlie while also teasing a bit of a conflict between the husband and wife of the household.

Who Is Involved in Who Invited Charlie?

Who Invited Charlie? is directed by Xavier Manrique from a script penned by Nicholas Schutt. In addition to being the director, Manrique is also a member of the cast, joining the previously mentioned stars of the film Scott, Pally, Brewster, and Dager as well as additional cast members such as Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project), Dylan Penn (Flag Day), Rhys Coiro, and Peter Grosz. Manrique, Schutt, and Scott also serve as producers on the film alongside Jason Dublin with David Frankle being an executive producer.

Who Invited Charlie? will be in theaters and On Demand on February 3. Check out the new clip from the upcoming comedy and its official synopsis down below: