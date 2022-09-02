Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers from Who Invited Them. Proceed with caution.

The new horror release from Shudder, Who Invited Them, is a film that builds terror from everyday tension that soon threatens to spiral out of control. It tells the story of Adam (Ryan Hansen) and Margo (Melissa Tang) who have just moved to a swanky new house in the hills. Everything seems to be looking up for the couple as they throw a party to celebrate while their kid stays at a friend's house for a sleepover. However, when all the guests go home, two people neither Adam nor Margo recognize stay behind. What follows is an experience that is almost reminiscent of the stunning 2015 Karyn Kusama film The Invitation. While not quite as patient and well-crafted as that, it still makes for a playful deconstruction of social expectations that are made eerie when held up to the light. In his feature debut, writer-director Duncan Birmingham starts with the clumsy small-talk of upper-class social gatherings and soon skewers it so thoroughly that its true silliness comes spilling out over everything.

Central to this is just how dynamic Timothy Granaderos and Perry Mattfeld are as the strangers of this story. They introduce themselves as Tom and Sasha, explaining that they are merely the neighbors who stopped by to join the party “on a lark.” With some well-timed flattery crossed with some faux politeness, they manage to convince Adam to invite them to stay longer, over the objections of Margo. Regardless, the now more humble party continues on with just the four of them growing drunk to the point that hidden truths begin to emerge. Soon, Adam and Margo begin to grow increasingly wary of the duo that have wandered into their home. After all, despite only just having met them, Tom and Sasha sure are getting familiar with them. Though they play innocent when things turn confrontational, each needle and tease them about their deeper insecurities as well as confessions that were supposedly shared in confidence. No secret is safe with these two prying strangers.

It all makes for an imperfect film that still manages to squeeze out every ounce of dread from the growing discomfort of what could either be just a socially awkward situation or something more sinister. While the characters are annoying, with Adam especially proving to be rather arrogant and oblivious to his own shortcomings, this is fundamental to the experience. One moment where he proclaims that they moved here to find a “higher caliber of people” is met with Margo’s revulsion, though both Tom and Sasha play along with his delusions. Seeing them play Adam like a fiddle is what keeps you engaged as things get more and more discomfiting. It thrives on schadenfreude, digging deep into an unspoken uncomfortableness as the layers of the facade the family has created get peeled back. It is all rather fleeting, running at a brisk eighty minutes, though it feels longer when the painful tension is at its peak. A phone call to an ex leads to an extended argument where Adam and Margo throw their dirty laundry as a couple everywhere. When she bluntly and correctly calls him a kiss ass, the moment of silence that follows is wonderful as we see her words sink in.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Shudder Right Now

However, even as both Hansen and Tang are willing to fully lean into the cringe, they are not the stars of the show. Instead, it is Granaderos and Mattfeld who just command every single scene and savor each new delicious deception. They do everything with a straight face, even as they often deliver lines that contradict each other. It gets referred to as gaslighting at one point, an apt comparison that still only scratches the surface of how smarmy the duo plays each scene. They are able to ratchet up the tension through a cutesy charisma which is equally intelligent and infuriating. Despite seeming like they are just a little tipsy, they are able to turn the couple against each other with such ease that it is endlessly entertaining. The confines of the house are turned into a fraught minefield of potential menace that is intermixed with more mundane awkwardness. It is believable that the insecure Adam and Margo would overlook potential warning signs when lured in by people who gas them up. They get swept up in how Tom and Sasha are just so confident, as if they almost hope that being around them could make them as cool as their new neighbors. The more things get frustrating, the more the subtle digs and deflections take hold of the story. It is a film that could easily fall apart if everything wasn’t so finely attuned to the way people navigate unexpectedly thorny situations.

One almost wishes the film would have committed to drawing this out a bit longer. Instead, it gets caught up in a more chaotic close that isn’t quite as fun as what preceded it. This is especially unfortunate when what is essentially a subplot about a separate character driving around the neighborhood gets clumsily folded into the conclusion. Still, the core of the film is both appropriately comedic and creepy when it has the patience to sit with the discomfort. The way the banal bickering of domestic life is juxtaposed against the possibility that things could get more deadly is appropriately pointed. When it embraces the horror to be found within the enclosed setting and the potential perils that can come up in the process of getting to know your neighbor, it is rather joyous to behold. That it loses the handle on how to wrap this up does put a bit of a damper on the whole affair. By the time we get to the fraught final moments, it feels like it is just throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. It is quite jarring and messy in a manner that lacks the same tension that was felt throughout the rest of the film. Thankfully, the strengths of the committed comedic performances and the dark silliness they brought to the experience still shine through enough to make up for it.