Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Rings of Power.The true face of evil has not yet revealed itself in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Although we’re already nearly halfway through the first season of Prime Video’s J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation, we’ve only seen glimpses of the dark lord Sauron’s symbol. Considering that The Rings of Power is on a five-season trajectory, it makes sense that the new generation of heroes will have to face off against some other antagonists. We got a look at one of the new villains in the series in the third episode, aptly titled “Adar.”

At the end of the previous episode, “Adrift,” Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) had been abducted by a battalion of Orcs in the Southlands. The Elven military forces had removed themselves from their role protecting the area, where they were supposedly monitoring humans for suspicious activities. Arondir and a group of captive Elves are forced to construct a series of tunnels. After he fails to lead the other captives in an attempted breakout, Arondir is brought before the enigmatic leader of the Orcs, an imposing figure known as “Adar” (Joseph Mawle).

Image via Amazon Studios

What Are Adar's Origins?

Although Adar is leading the dark forces throughout the Southlands, he does not appear to be an Orc. Arondir and the other captive Elves discuss the possibility that “Adar” is another name for Sauron himself, but based on his appearance alone, Adar does not bear any similarities to what we’ve seen of Sauron in the flashbacks. However, Arondir also notes that “Adar” itself is an Elvish word. Could Adar be the first Elf that was transformed by Sauron himself?

In Tolkien’s mythology, Sauron experiments on many of the biological creatures within Middle-earth to create his monstrous creatures and armies. We see a brief glimpse of this breeding process in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. In the Silvan Elvish language "Adar" is Sindarin for "father." This suggests that perhaps “Adar” is the father of the Orcs, or at least holds a leadership role within Sauron’s army.

Tolkien’s novels give a few different potential origin stories for the Orcs themselves. The Silmarillion describes how Morgoth converted fallen Elves into Orcs, but some of Tolkien’s other works have referenced different creatures that were corrupted. It’s largely indicated that there are many breeds of Orcs, but some of them may be fallen Elves. Given Adar’s position of power within the Southlands, it seems that he’s at least in charge of this specific subsection of the army.

The idea that the creation of Sauron’s forces is taking place makes sense given the location of the episode. Earlier in the episode, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) examines Sauron’s symbol in the Númenórean Hall of Law. She discovers that the sigil itself is actually a map of the Southlands, as the Orcs are building a series of underground tunnels that will allow them to secretly move in the daylight. Based on what we know from The Lord of the Rings, the Southlands is the site of Mordor itself. It looks like we’re seeing the construction of the future Mount Doom.

A Previous Casting Call Gives Hints About Adar's Backstory

A casting call that went out for The Rings of Power could provide some additional clues on what Adar’s potential backstory may be. Although at the time he was referred to using the pseudonym “Oren,” Adar was described as “a villain who can also evoke a deep sense of pathos and wounded, fallen nobility.” He was referred to as “middle-aged,” but able to “project a sense of timelessness.” The production process of The Rings of Power has been shrouded in secrecy, so any leaked details should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this does indicate that Adar’s backstory is somewhat tragic in nature. It’s possible that he was first “transformed” during the middle of his life, but Sauron’s dark magic has allowed him to live for an extended amount of time.

Eventually, we will see some of the humans on the show aligning themselves with Sauron during the war. As we know from The Lord of the Rings, the fearsome “Ring-wraiths” that stalk Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and his companions across Middle-earth were once noble kings who were corrupted by Sauron’s power. The Rings of the Power indicates that many legions of men purposefully chose to join Morgoth’s army during the first evil uprising. However, seeing a villain of potentially Elven origins would be one departure from the source material that fans certainly wouldn’t have seen coming.

We can also deduce that Adar is not one of the villains that appear in Tolkien’s larger body of work. Under the current rights agreement, Amazon Studios only has the rights to use characters, events, and locations from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. This means that any stories that exclusively appear in Tolkien’s other books (such as The Silmarillion, Unfinished Tales, or The Children of Húrin) cannot appear in The Rings of Power. This likely indicates that Adar is an entirely new character, as his backstory would not line up with any of the antagonists that appeared in either The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit.

The Rings of Power has a plethora of source material to draw from, but it also has the potential to add something new to this beloved universe. It’s exciting to see events, characters, and stories that are referenced in The Lord of the Rings, but if the show really does span five seasons, we will hopefully get some surprises as well. Adar is one of the biggest mysteries on the show thus far, and it will be fascinating to see if we get any more details about his origins in the rest of the first season.