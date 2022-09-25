Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Fans of Star Wars got to return to the iconic galaxy far, far, away this week with the premiere of the new Disney+ series Andor. Focused on one of the main protagonists from 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the show, created by Tony Gilroy, follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on his earlier escapades — five years before the events of the aforementioned film. But Cassian isn’t the character you’re here for.

A tried and true hallmark of all Star Wars media, droids prove to be the lifeblood of the galaxy. Aiding rebels, serving the Empire, and doing just about everything in between, droids are what keep the many worlds of Star Wars moving. Over the decades they have managed to work their way into the hearts of fans as well as immortalize themselves in the pop culture zeitgeist. Their names are recognizable, even to the uninitiated, as the random jumble of letters and numbers describe their unmistakable characters; R2D2, C-3PO, and BB-8 being the most famous. I know, I know. To quote an old Jedi, “These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” We’re getting there.

RELATED: How 'Andor's Luthen and Maarva Shape Cassian Into the Perfect Rebel Spy

Who Is B2EMO?

Image via Disney+

While Andor introduces a slew of new characters, the most memorable of the bunch isn’t even human — it’s Cassian’s droid B2EMO. Boxy, squat, and burgundy red, B2EMO (or Bee for short) is a salvage droid that has lived with the Andor family for years. With his squarish body mounted on wheels and an emotive, bouncy lens for an eye, B2EMO could easily be compared to man’s best friend. And considering dogs don’t seem to frequent the planets seen in Star Wars, perhaps droids are the next best thing.

B2EMO is certainly close to Cassian, as he is willing to lie for him upon his request. After confirming he has enough power in his reserves, Cassian requests Bee to pretend as if he never saw him and to fib about his location if questioned, something that B2EMO aptly points out is two separate lies.

Who Voices B2EMO?

Image via Steve Weintraub

A large part of what makes B2EMO so instantly likable is his ability to banter with Cassian. Similar to droids like C-3PO and K-2SO, B2EMO is a droid engineered with the ability to talk. He is voiced by a very qualified actor who already has quite a history with the Star Wars franchise, Dave Chapman. Chapman is an actor and puppeteer that has worked on projects including The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Muppet entries like Muppet Treasure Island and Muppets Most Wanted. As for his connection to Star Wars, Chapman has previously worked as a puppeteer in Solo: A Star Wars Story and in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as one of the puppeteers behind BB-8.

Providing the voice of B2EMO, Chapman gives an immersive, convincing performance, conveying eagerness, anxiety, and even a tinge of loneliness in the droid. By the pitch of his voice, we can tell Bee is elated to see Cassian, willing to keep his secrets, and able to give a detailed report on what’s occurred in his absence. The occasional stutter in Bee’s speech forms makes for a trepidatious but trusting personality in the droid as well as making him all the more lovable. While B2EMO is clearly capable of taking care of himself (he is fitted with a covert shock prod of sorts) it doesn’t stifle the innate feeling of protection that is created between the audience and Bee. In other words, he must be protected at all costs.

Additionally, serving as the puppeteer Chapman breathes life into B2EMO. The minor head tilts and bobs convey just as much emotion as his dialogue, if not more. In the first episode, when Cassian tells Bee he needs to leave only minutes after meeting, the droid asks if he can accompany him. Cassian says no, due to time constraints and Bee lowers his head into his body and lurches forward in dejection. The same way a dog lowers or raises its tail to fit its mood, B2EMO displays a range of emotions that is instantly recognizable and immediately felt. You genuinely empathize with Bee when Cassian doesn’t allow him to join along, all in thanks to the masterful work by Chapman.

What's Next for Bee?

Image via Disney+

Featured in all three of Andor’s debut episodes, we get to follow along with B2EMO as we are in a similar position as him — just trying to figure out what is happening and absorbing as much information as possible. After witnessing the (temporary) defeat of the Preox-Morlana Authority who was hunting down Cassian on Ferrix, B2EMO consoles Maarva (Fiona Shaw). Frazzled over the battle that just transpired partially in her own home, Cassian’s adoptive mother is lucky to have Bee around. With Cassian joining Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) on an uncertain journey to forge the rebellion, B2EMO is left to tend to Maarva on Ferrix. Cassian is able to remain in communication with the droid (it’s the reason the Pre-Mor found him in the first place) but it will be interesting to see how their relationship grows with Cassian off-world.

Though it’s hard to predict anything about what the future holds for Andor, one thing is for certain — B2EMO has a lot of responsibility ahead of him. With a giant target on Cassian’s back, the questioning and investigation by the Preox-Morlana Authority surely aren’t over for Maarva, so Bee will need to be prepared to help get her out of any sticky situations. Cassian is also going to need a reliable friend and moral compass to keep him pointed in the right direction, and no one is a better fit for the role than B2EMO. May the Force be with you, Bee — you have your work cut out for you.

Andor premieres with new episodes weekly each Wednesday on Disney+.