The new TLC show Baylen Out Loud has just started and viewers are interested in learning more about the star. It's a new year, which means new shows and seasons are on the horizon. TLC, home to popular shows like 90 Day Fiancé and 600-LB Life, has kicked off the new year with a brand-new series. Baylen Out Loud is a series that follows Baylen Dupree, a young woman who has Tourette Syndrome. The tics and symptoms started at a young age.

No one in her family was fully aware of what her symptoms were relating to and how severe they were. Although she had the symptoms for years, it wasn't until she was about 18 that she was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome. Now Baylen has made it her personal mission to bring more awareness to the disorder while also working on her own personal mission to rewire her brain and become more independent.

Baylen Dupree Is a Tourette Syndrome Advocate