After months of speculation, theories, rumors, and fan-castings, James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally found their Clark Kent, AKA Superman, with David Corenswet; who will star opposite Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane in the highly anticipated reboot Superman: Legacy. While Brosnahan has already made a name for herself with her Emmy-winning lead role on the popular series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you might not be as familiar with Corenswet's name, though you may have already seen him before in other projects. Here's what you need to know about the latest actor to don the red cape and tights.

Who Is David Corenswet?

David Corenswet was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, making him the first American-born actor to play the patriotic role of Superman on the big screen since Brandon Routh took on the titular role in Superman Returns back in 2006. Corenswet is 29 years old, making him three years older than what Christopher Reeve was when Superman: The Movie was released in 1978, and two years older than Routh when Superman Returns came out. He is also a year younger than Henry Cavill when Man of Steel arrived in theaters back in June 2013.

Corenswet initially started out as a child actor and starred in plays such as All My Sons with the Arden Theatre Company and Macbeth with the Philadelphia Shakespeare Festival. Corenswet is a 2016 graduate of Juilliard School in New York City, which is also where the alma mater of his fellow Superman, Reeve. Corenswet's first major on-screen role came in 2017 when he worked alongside revered director Rob Reiner as the lead in the unaired pilot The Tap, a drama series set at Yale College in 1969.

What Did David Corenswet Star in Before Being Cast as Superman?

Corenswet has been working in the industry since 2015 and appeared in episodes of series such as One Bad Choice, Elementary, Instinct, and House of Cards. Corenswet also had roles in the indie films Affairs of State, where he starred alongside Adrian Grenier, and The Sunlit Night, where he starred alongside Jenny Slate. However, he didn't really break out until he teamed up with Ryan Murphy on a pair of Netflix series: The Politician and Hollywood.

Corenswet played River Barkley on The Politician, a popular jock and the ex-boyfriend of Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who runs against him in the race to become student body present. Corenswet then played World War II veteran and aspiring actor Jack Castello, one of the leading roles on the Emmy-nominated limited series Hollywood. In 2022, Corenswet played David McDougall, a veteran narcotics agent on David Simon and George Pelecanos' acclaimed HBO series We Own This City. Later that year, Corenswet starred alongside Lili Reinhart in the Netflix rom-com Look Both Ways.

Perhaps Corenswet's most well-known role before being cast as the Man of Steel came in Ti West's period horror film Pearl, a prequel to his slasher flick X. Corenswet played the role of a projectionist, who introduces Pearl (Mia Goth) to pornography and sleeps with her, while her husband Howard is away serving in World War I. His character meets a cruel and bloody end after he is stabbed to death by a pitchfork-wielding Pearl, with his corpse being fed to an alligator.

How Did David Corenswet Get Cast as Superman?

Back in early December 2022, it was announced that Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the DCEU and had recently made an appearance as the character in a post-credits scene for Black Adam, would be stepping away from the role and that Gunn would be writing (and potentially directing) a new Superman film to kick off his new DC Universe.

Gunn quickly put the rumors to rest that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and Logan Lerman were taking on the role, and other rumors circulated that he was hoping to cast an actor in their mid to late twenties for the role. In May 2023, it was reported that Corenswet was in contention for the role alongside Elordi, Andrew Richardson (The Independent), Tom Brittney (Greyhound), and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) with Brosnahan being up against Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), and Samara Weaving (Scream VI).

Screen tests were held on the Warner Bros lot for the next several weeks, including chemistry reads with Corenswet, Brittney, Hoult, Dynevor, Brosnahan, and Mackey. On June 27, 2023, it was reported that Corenswet and Brosnahan had landed the coveted roles of Superman and Lois, with Gunn quickly confirming the news on Twitter.

Future Projects

Alongside playing the title role in Superman: Legacy, which is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, Corenswet has a number of other buzzy roles on the horizon. He will star in the VR series pilot Operation Othello, based on the Shakespeare play, alongside a cast that includes Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, but a release date is currently unknown. He will also star alongside Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram in the Apple TV+ limited series Lady in the Lake, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Laura Lippman.

He has also wrapped filming on the Searchlight Pictures romance film The Greatest Hits, where he stars opposite Lucy Boynton and Justin H. Min. He will also star in the upcoming FX series The Answers alongside Lucy Hale, which is being produced by Danny Strong, Kit Steinkellner, and Darren Aronofsky. Corenswet will also be part of the 2024 summer movie season as part of the ensemble for Lee Isaac Chung's disaster movie Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 smash-hit Twister. Corenswet will be acting against a number of other rising stars including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, and Katy O'Brian.

If Superman: Legacy proves to be as big of a hit as we're all hoping it'll be, this obviously won't be the last time that Corenswet will be playing the role, but nothing has been confirmed yet.