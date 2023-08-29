The Big Picture Who Is Erin Carter? gained significant attention on Netflix, with over 13.2 million views, making it the most popular TV show of the week.

The Monkey King, an animated film, topped the platform's movie charts with 14.4 million views across 93 countries where Netflix is available.

Netflix also offers a diverse range of international productions, with the Korean series Mask Girl, and the Brazilian documentary, A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case, topping their respective charts.

This week was different for Netflix, as the world started to move on from the release of titles such as Heart of Stone. Who Is Erin Carter? turned out to be the production that gained the most attention this week when it came to the platform's catalog. The new limited thriller series about a British expat schoolteacher living in Spain gained upwards of 13.2 million views. Evin Ahmad stars in the miniseries, which clearly had a tangible impact on the audiences it reached across the globe.

Another title that gained up lots of views during this past week was The Monkey King, an animated project exploring a classic Chinese tale about a protagonist with a heart of gold. With 14.4 million views, the movie managed to stay on top of the charts across 93 countries where the streaming platform is available. No one seems to be stopping The Monkey King these days, but Heart of Stone followed it closely, adding 13.6 million views to its new total of 81.9 million views since it was released earlier this month.

While some of Netflix's biggest titles remain in the middle of production for their upcoming seasons, such as Stranger Things and Squid Game, it's interesting to see the kind of projects that remain on the top spot in the meantime. As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, Netflix can reach a wide and diverse audience, allowing viewers to choose whatever they want to watch instead of being limited to a couple of options. It will be interesting to see which movies and TV shows dominate the platform in the coming weeks, before the fourth season of Sex Education makes its long awaited debut.

Image via Netflix

Netflix's International Numbers

With the diverse range of international productions Netflix finds itself involved with, there's always something new to binge in order to discover how other countries approach storytelling. This week, Mask Girl came out on top as the most successful Korean production in the platform. 7.4 million views meant that audiences had a particular interest for this series about a young woman who got tired of her routine and in order to combat her boredom, she became a masked internet personality who transmits to the world at night. When it comes to the documentary section, A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case gained up 5.3 million views, making the Brazilian program one hard to miss.

You can check out the trailer for Who Is Erin Carter? below: