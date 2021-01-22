Saturday Night Live will usher in 2021 – and the Biden Administration – with a trio of terrific hosts, starting with new shows on January 30th. Kicking off the new run of shows will be none other than John Krasinski in hosting duties with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. He’ll be followed by the one-two punch of Dan Levy as host and Phoebe Bridgers as the musical guest on February 6th, while the third show in a row will be hosted by Regina King with Nathaniel Rateliff as the musical guest on February 13th.

Krasinski was previously scheduled to make his SNL hosting debut in March 2020 to promote his new film A Quiet Place Part II, but the gig was scrapped when the film’s release date was delayed. As of now, the film is scheduled for release in April 2021, but that could change.

This will be the first time hosting for both King and Levy as well. King made her feature directorial debut with the drama One Night in Miami, which is currently streaming on Amazon and may very well land her in the Oscar race with a Best Director nomination. Levy, meanwhile, is coming off an Emmy sweep for the final season of his brilliant comedy series Schitt’s Creek, and I can’t wait to see how he fares on SNL.

All three of these hosts are great, but SNL won’t stop there. They’re planning a run of five new shows in a row, and the final two hosts for this marathon will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, Jim Carrey will no longer be playing President Joe Biden, with the role now going to SNL cast member Alex Moffat. But Maya Rudolph is expected to continue in the role of Vice President Kamala Harris.

