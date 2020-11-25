SNL has set its hosts and musical guests for December 2020 with Jason Bateman, Timothee Chalamet, and Kristen Wiig returning to the show.

SNL has announced who’s hosting upcoming new episodes in December, and it’s quite a robust lineup – from the hosting standpoint at least. Jason Bateman will kick things off on December 5th, followed by Timothee Chalamet on December 12th, and then Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig will host what will no doubt be a Christmas show on December 19th.

Curiously, Morgan Wallen is the musical guest with Bateman on December 5th. If that name sounds familiar, he’s the country music singer who was booted from the show in October after video surfaced of him partying in clubs and making out with various people in the middle of a pandemic. It appears as though SNL felt he deserved a second chance.

Chalamet’s show will be anchored by musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, while Wiig’s show will be accompanied by recent Grammy nominee Dua Lipa.

Chalamet may have previously been pegged to host SNL in December when Dune was scheduled for release, but Warner Bros. has pushed that sci-fi epic back to 2021. Regardless, the good sport stuck with his booking and will be making his SNL debut.

Bateman hasn’t hosted Saturday Night Live since 2005, so this will mark a return of sorts for the comedian, filmmaker, and podcast co-host. Wiig, meanwhile, hosted in 2013, 2016, and earlier this year after her departure from the cast in 2012.

