Hollywood is full of actors, but we often see the same faces re-appear across franchises. The Suicide Squad, the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe, features several actors who have become synonymous with their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles, including Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, and David Dastmalchian. Since the film is written and directed by James Gunn, it’s also not a surprise that he cast several actors from his other successful comic book films, Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

It’s not unusual for directors to work with the same actors in multiple properties. I mean, is it a Christopher Nolan film if Michael Caine doesn’t appear in it? But the crossover between Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad is still staggering. Just how many Guardians of the Galaxy actors appeared in this film? Here is every example:

Terence Rosemore

Terence Rosemore was hard to find, but he appeared in both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and The Suicide Squad. His DC film role as a crew chief was tiny, but he was more noticeable as one of the Ravagers in the MCU. His character, Narblik, originally worked with Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker) before mutinying and siding with Yondu’s rival, Taserface (Chris Sullivan).

Mikaela Hoover

Most people will be forgiven for missing Mikaela Hoover’s dual appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. The actress had a non-speaking role as Nova Prime's Assistant, so the majority of her brief appearance in the MCU was alongside Glenn Close. She starred in only two scenes in the DCEU film, where she played Camila, who seemed to be a secretary working for Mayor General Mateo Suarez (Joaquín Cosío). Camila is the character who concernedly informs Suarez that he’s got a call from Jotunheim.

Steve Agee

Steve Agee is one of the guys-in-the-chair at Argus in The Suicide Squad. It’s difficult to hold your own next to Viola Davis, but Agee has definitely won fans with his humorous turn as John Economos. Economos was both the Warden of Belle Reve prison and part of the mission control team overseeing the Suicide Squad’s assault on Corto Maltese. Agee also filled in as the on-set King Shark for the film. The actor had a small role as one of Taserface’s colleagues in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. His character, Gef, wanted to smash Baby Groot with a rock. Yikes! Anyway, if you’re looking forward to seeing Economos again, Agee is set to reprise his role in the Peacemaker spin-off series.

Pom Klementieff

Prior to The Suicide Squad’s public release, media outlets reported there was a secret Guardians of the Galaxy connection in the film. The secret was Pom Klementieff in a brief cameo as a La Gatita Amable Dancer. Klementieff is the lead dancer wearing a red dress in the Corto Maltese bar the squad hangs out in. Klementieff, of course, is best known for her role as Mantis, the alien empath who joined the Guardians of the Galaxy in the sequel. She also appeared in the Infinity Saga to “Kick names, take ass”.

Nathan Fillion

Gunn often works with Nathan Fillion; in fact, casting the actor is one of Gunn’s trademarks. If you’re struggling to recall when Fillion appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, you’re forgiven. The actor was the voice of the Monstrous Inmate who tried to intimidate Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in the interstellar Kyln prison. His voice was modified so the character doesn’t sound much like Fillion at all. The Canadian actor was supposed to cameo in the MCU sequel as Simon Williams, otherwise known as Wonder Man, but his appearance was cut from the final product. Fillion had a larger role (comparatively) in The Suicide Squad. He was part of the original Task Force X sent to infiltrate Corto Maltese. Fillion’s character T.D.K—The Detachable Kid—has the ability to detach his limbs and control them remotely. T.D.K, unfortunately, was not able to detach himself from a losing battle and died in the opening scenes of the film.

Sylvester Stallone

Not many of us expected King Shark to steal the show in The Suicide Squad, but somehow Sylvester Stallone made it happen. His voice performance echoes that of Vin Diesel’s Groot in the MCU films, since the character has limited vocabulary and is fueled by his id, but it’s definitely memorable. Stallone had a minor role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Stakar Ogord, a legendary Ravager captain who had his own clan. Ogord appeared late in the film to honor his former colleague Yondu and reunite with the Ravagers. While it’s not yet confirmed, it’s possible that Stallone will reprise his role as Ogord in the third installment of the MCU film.

Sean Gunn

Gunn is also known for casting his brother Sean Gunn in many of his films. Sean Gunn was doing double duty on both Guardians of the Galaxy and on The Suicide Squad. In the MCU, he plays the first mate of the Yondu Ravager Clan, Kraglin Obfonteri, as a quintessential bumbling space pirate, while also filling in as the on-set actor for Rocket Raccoon. In The Suicide Squad, he played Weasel, one of the anthropoid members of the original Task Force X, while also cameoing as Calendar Man, one of the inmates at Belle Reve who bullied Polka-Dot Man.

Michael Rooker

Another frequent Gunn collaborator is Michael Rooker. He stole hearts as Yondu Udonta, the space pirate and leader of his own Ravager clan. Yondu was the unforgettable blue alien who fostered (see: abducted) Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. He may not have been Quill’s father, but he certainly was his daddy! Rooker’s supervillain, Savant, in The Suicide Squad was similar to Yondu. Both characters had killer aim (quite literally); Yondu with his mystic arrow, while Savant used a much less threatening bouncy ball in The Suicide Squad's opening scene. The long, white-haired Savant was the only member of the original Task Force X who tried to escape the doomed mission, but it still didn’t turn out well for him, as Amanda Waller detonated the device in his head.

