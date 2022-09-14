The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.

RELATED: 'Werewolf by Night': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Who Is Jack Russell?

Unlike most werewolves, Russell was never bitten by one. Instead, he inherited the curse of lycanthropy through his descendants - including his grandfather, Gregor, who became a werewolf after reading the cursed book known as the Darkhold. Russell transforms into a werewolf every three nights of the full moon, gaining superhuman strength and speed as well as a healing factor. However, he loses his human intellect, becoming a bloodthirsty beast in the process. Like all werewolves, he can be killed by silver weaponry.

Werewolf by Night's Comic Book History

The creation of Werewolf by Night came at a pivotal time. Due to the Comics Code Authority relaxing its strict rules about the depiction of supernatural forces in comic books, Marvel was free to tackle more supernatural characters and Russell ended up being one of the first. Roy & Jeanie Thomas would come up with the initial idea, while Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog would write and illustrate Russell's first appearance in Marvel Spotlight #2. The Werewolf by Night became popular enough to gain his own series and has made recurring appearances over the years.

Russell is best known for teaming up with other supernatural characters, most notably Morbius the Living Vampire and the werewoman, Tigra. He also became part of the Midnight Sons, whose membership consists of supernatural heroes. Recently, Russell joined forces with other monsters such as the Man-Thing (who also makes an appearance in the Werewolf by Night trailer) and the Living Mummy to protect all monsters from those who would do them harm. He even had a dark run-in with Deadpool, who became King of the Monsters; the Merc with a Mouth didn't take too kindly to the fact that Russell had an affair with his wife, Shiklah, and blew his head off (being a werewolf, it eventually grew back.)

Image Via Marvel Comics

But the biggest claim to fame that Russell has is introducing the world to Moon Knight. The lunar vigilante first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32, where he was hired to take down Russell by a mysterious organization. Clad in a silver costume and bearing silver weaponry, Moon Knight made a formidable foe for the Werewolf by Night - but soon ended up joining forces with the lycanthropic hero once he learned of his target's humanity. Years later, Moon Knight would help free Russell from a crime ring that was using his blood to mutate innocent people.

Recently, a new Werewolf by Night made his debut in a comic book series co-written by B. Earl and the Black Eyed Peas' Taboo, featuring an Indigenous main character. Jake Lopez, much like Russell, inherited lycanthropy from his father. Unlike Russell, he learned to control his beastly form using music. He was soon drawn into a conspiracy concerning a pharmaceutical company operating on the Hopi's land and a group of cybernetically enhanced soldiers. After defeating said soldiers, Lopez continues to operate as the Werewolf by Night.

Werewolf by Night in Animation

And while the Werewolf by Night special marks Russell's first live-action appearance, he's made his debut in animated form as well. Both the Ultimate Spider-Man and Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. animated series feature Russell as a member of the Howling Commandos - a crack team of supernatural warriors who undergo espionage missions. Their membership includes Russell and Man-Thing, alongside the Living Mummy, Frankenstein's Monster, and Blade. The Werewolf by Night special seems to be taking a similar tactic, featuring a collection of monster hunters; only time will tell if Russell joins forces with them or if they become his latest victims.

Werewolf by Night premieres on Disney+ on October 8.