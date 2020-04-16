Jason Momoa Teases His Han Solo-Like Character in ‘Dune’

I’ve not seen or read Dune, but even those who have might have trouble explaining its whole deal beyond “Spice? And Sting sometimes?” So while I’m stoked for Denis Villeneuve‘s upcoming two-part adaptation of the material simply because I love the director and I love “big-budget movies that are also smart,” I’m grateful for star Jason Momoa‘s efforts to head onto Ellen (remotely, of course) and explain just what his character’s, uh, “whole deal” is.

Alongside how he’s homeschooling his kids during the quarantine and helping save the world with his sustainable water company, Momoa gave this handy explanation of his character, while also succinctly summarizing who else is in the picture:

I’ve never been part of something so big…I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who’s kind of a master swordsman who’s made the right-hand man to Duke Leto, who is Oscar Isaac. He’s the first person to be sent out to land on Dune, and that’s when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays. I can’t believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It’s him and Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stellan Skarsgård… It’s a pretty massive film and I get to be this little—he’s kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He’s kind of the rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet and he serves Oscar Isaac.

Okay. Few things to unpack. One: Momoa’s enthusiasm is palpable, and is delightful. He’s so excited about working with his co-stars he can’t help but list them off one by one! Two: For Momoa to say he’s “never been part of something so big” strikes me as pretty funny, as he’s a central part to both Aquaman and Game of Thrones, both things I would define as being “pretty big.” And for three: Momoa describing his sword-master character as a “rogue warrior” and “Han Solo-esque” really gets me the heck excited. If Momoa ever wants to transition to “excited YouTube explainers” as a side career, I’m hitting that subscribe button.

Check out Momoa's full interview on Ellen below, which he seems to be remotely taping from a steampunk garage.