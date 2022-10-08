Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.

After blaming his suit manufactured by Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) for his shortcomings as a "guard frog," Eugene Patilio approaches She-Hulk to represent him in a lawsuit against Jacobson. The episode is set up when Matt Murdock is drafted in to represent Jacobson, immediately depicting comic book rivals Leap-Frog and Daredevil on opposing sides. Chaos ensues when Patilio shows his villainous edge, and the feud between the two characters is displayed, but what is Leap-Frog's history in the Marvel Universe?

Leap-Frog's Comic Book History

The croaky villain first appeared all the way back in 1966, in the 25th issue of Daredevil, but it wasn't always Eugene Patilio under the mask. Originally, Eugene's father, Vincent, donned the amphibious outfit, something referenced in the episode as Walters' firm mentions Vincent being a valued client. It was the senior Patilio who created the alter-ego after a series of unsuccessful inventions, but upon effectively creating leaping coils, he turned to a life of crime. His first villainous act was taking Murdock as hostage at an airport after Patilio's product testing lead to numerous planes being grounded, and he used his taking of Murdock to negotiate an escape from the police. Unbeknownst to Leap-Frog at the time, Murdock is of course the civilian alias of Daredevil, and a long-spanning rivalry was born out of the incident. Patilio's career as a supervillain would later see him join the Defenders, and also saw him feud with Iron Man.

With no natural powers, Leap-Frog heavily relied on his costume and inventions to fulfill his villainous desires, but he was never really seen as too much of a threat due to his lack of advanced artillery, and his main ability was his frog-like movements, made possible by the power-pack fueled coils Patilio had created. This led to him being an awkward foe to fight, but never really a dangerous one.

After a stint in prison, Vincent retired from his role as Leap-Frog and became a family man, taking up a job as a salesman on the streets of New York. His wife, Rosie, who had been the main earner in the family passed away after a battle with cancer, and this left the Patilio family in a state of financial vulnerability. In order to help support his family, Eugene began to don a similar outfit. Unlike his portrayal in She-Hulk, Eugene called himself Frog-Man and embarked on a heroic career, rather than following his father's footsteps. This lead to Vincent disapproving of his son, preferring to see him as a villain, and he forbade Eugene from using the outfit. This didn't stop Eugene, who went on to join the Avengers Initiative, but he now rarely suits up as Frog-Man, choosing to live a quieter life working in a restaurant.

It's interesting the MCU series decided to depict Eugene as Leap-Frog rather than Frog-Man, but it was a clever way to introduce Daredevil, giving him a minor threat that allows him to show his strengths as a hero whilst not overshadowing She-Hulk. Leap-Frog is the latest in a long list of minor heroes and villains to be depicted in the series, and Jen's unique position as a defendant for villains creates a fun opportunity to bring these lesser-known characters to life.

