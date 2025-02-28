Since its earliest days, professional wrestling has been dominated by men. From Bruno Sammartino to Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Roman Reigns, wrestling was male-centric. It is only in the last several years, with the rise of stars like Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, that women have become just as popular. However, before any of these names made their mark, there was Mildred Burke, a female wrestler who rose up in the 1930s and took over wrestling.

Mildred Burke combined muscles and strength with beauty and femininity. Everyone who watched her perform was in awe, and now there is a biopic about her life called Queen of the Ring, starring Emily Bett Rickards, Josh Lucas, and Walton Goggins, as well as several top-name female wrestlers, such as AEW's Toni Storm. So just who was the real-life woman behind the larger-than-life story?

Mildred Burke Lived a Hard Life Before Her Wrestling Days