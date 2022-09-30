Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Mon Mothma is one of the most important characters in the Star Wars franchise. A founding member of the Rebel Alliance who saw it through to the end, Mothma was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi when she was played by Caroline Blakiston. Mothma serves as the leader of the rebels as they gather information on the second Death Star. Genevieve O’Reilly was cast to play a younger version of Mothma in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, where she works alongside Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) to begin a resistance in the Senate against Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

Although O’Reilly scenes were deleted from the final version of the film, she returns to play Mothma in Andor. This week’s episode, “Aldhani,” takes a look at the difficult situation that Mothma is in due to her involvement in the Rebel Alliance. She must retain her role as an Imperial Senator representing her homeworld of Chadrila, but she’s fearful of spies. When she covertly meets with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), she admits that things are becoming even more difficult for her.

“Aldhani” explored a new part of Mothma’s life by introducing her husband, Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie). A fellow Imperial Senator, Fertha appears to be at odds with his wife about their life under Imperial rule. It’s implied that Fertha is unaware of his wife’s involvement with the rebels, signifying that her most dangerous enemy might be one close to home.

Fertha’s Role and His Ties to Palpatine's Inner Circle Members

Both Mothma and Fertha come from the planet Chandrila, a peaceful and luxurious planet similar in its philosophies to Alderaan. In “Aldhani,” Mothma returns home to find that her husband is in the midst of planning an expensive dinner party. This is the first sign of marital strife between the two; Mothma only pretends to be interested in the luxury items Rael is selling in order to covertly meet with him about the planned heist. However, her husband seems to enjoy the benefits of his wealth.

Although Fertha had held the party in honor of the governor of Hanna, a city on Chandrila, he decided to invite the Imperial senators Ars Dangor and Sly Moore. These two are Mothma’s opponents within the Senate, and we know from later canon materials that they both are in Palpatine’s inner circle. Mothma has tried to disguise her political leanings in the Senate, but she admits to Rael that it’s getting harder and harder. She mentions to Fertha that the previous day, Dangor and Moore had cut off the critical Ghorman hyperspace trade route. As a result, countless worlds are in starvation.

Mon Mothma’s Situation

Rael also mentions that Fertha has an interest in Imperial weapons. Although details about the Death Star are still heavily guarded, the Empire has been stripping planets like Mimban of their natural resources to produce different weapon construction processes. This suggests that Fertha is in support of the Imperial military, as he’s already friendly with Imperial senators that support Palpatine. This means that Mothma’s actions in the senate will be increasingly scrutinized.

Andor takes place in the year 5 B.B.Y. (Before the Battle of Yavin), meaning it is still a decade before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope (and by association, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). However, Mothma doesn’t publicly come out in support of the Rebel Alliance until 2 B.B.Y. In “Secret Cargo,” an episode of Star Wars Rebels, Mothma gives an address condemning the Empire for the Ghoran massacre. As a result, she’s branded a traitor and must flee.

In Rogue One, we know that Mothma has been a fugitive for a while. This puts her in a difficult decision in Andor; is Fertha someone that she was forced to marry due to a Chandrilan custom, or did she knowingly wed him to gain insights into the Empire’s activities? The fact that Pertha is openly a supporter of Palpatine suggests that at least some portion of the Chandrilan population shares his beliefs.

Alastair Mackenzie

This is Scottish actor Alastair Mackenizie’s first appearance in Andor, but he is expected to be a series regular. A veteran of film, television, and theater, Mackenzie has primarily appeared in U.K productions. You might recognize him from the Netflix historical action film Outlaw King, the romantic drama Perfect Sense, Mike Leigh’s Peterloo, or the Black Mirror pilot episode “The National Anthem.” He is also set to have a recurring role in the fifth season of The Crown as Commander Richard J. Aylard, the Private Secretary to the Prince of Wales from 1991 to 1996.