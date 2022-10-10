Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.

We last saw Mysaria in Episode 4, when she found Daemon in one of the brothels sleeping on the ground after he nearly seduced Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). She told him then that she had left the life of sex work and is revealed to now trade in secrets instead. It is she who tells Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) about Rhaenyra and Daemon's meeting in the brothel, and he refers to her as the White Worm.

Who Is the Person in the Hood?

In "The Lord of the Tides," we see Mysaria in a white dress greeting a person in a hood. She says, "It's been quite the night at the castle it seems." The woman in the hood is Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) servant, Talya (Alexis Raben), who we saw earlier in the episode. Importantly, because she is so close to Alicent, she is an ideal spy for the White Worm.

While some fans suspected that the hooded figure might be Daemon, who has worn this particular cloak before when doing nefarious business, or Aemond, who has been seen in the cloak in previews, the truth speaks more to the potential of Mysaria's role in the war than anything else.

In the earlier scene, we see her deliver moon tea to Alicent when she is questioning the serving girl who was sexually assaulted by Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney). The girl, Dyana (Maddie Evans), is disheveled, crying, and terrified. She was brought to the queen by Talya. When Alicent asks what has happened, she tearfully says, "I was fetching the prince his wine, and I put it on his table, and when I turned... I didn't see him. I asked him to stop, your grace. Truly. You must believe me." While Alicent does believe Dyana, she cautions her against telling anyone else, handing the girl a bag of gold, and then Talya brings her the moon tea.

Why Does This Matter?

Mysaria will play a larger role in the later events of the war, but this moment sets the stage. We now know that Mysaria has a spy inside the Red Keep, and it is likely that Talya is not the only one. Later in the civil war, we know from the book Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, that Mysaria plays a role in the subterfuge between the Blacks and the Greens. She becomes an ally to the Blacks, helping in hiring two deadly assassins and becoming the mistress of whisperers.

Without spoiling some big twists down the line, it seems clear we haven't seen the last of Mysaria. With Talya on Misarya's side, there's no telling what future information Misarya might have on the Hightowers and the Greens.