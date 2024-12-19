Superman is arguably one of the most iconic characters ever created and definitely the most recognizable superhero. Anyone you ask will know Superman from the many film adaptations over the decades, like Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill, and now the latest actor to hold the mantle, David Corenswet. His villains are equally famous within the superhero rogues galleries, with perhaps the most noted three, Lex Luthor, General Zod and Doomsday, all appearing in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman, as well as interspersed in animated films such as Superman: Doomsday.

However, one character you may not know about is one of Superman's greatest side-kicks, and it's only fitting that role would be filled by humanity's best friend, Krypto the Superdog. On his Instagram, James Gunn announced that we will see Superman's pet in his adaptation of the character. Despite Krypto being adapted multiple times in animated shows and in the recent DC’s League of Super-Pets, many casual fans may be thinking just who the hell this cute white dog is that Superman will have alongside him in James Gunn’s Superman. Not only is he intensely loyal, but Gunn's inspiration for his iteration of Krypto could be a fascinating and endearing relationship we get to watch develop.

Krypto Was the Pet of a Toddler Kal-El on Krypton, Before Being Sent to Earth

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite being a lesser adapted part of Superman’s lore, Krypto goes all the way back to 1955, when he first appeared in Adventure Comics #210. As part of his original backstory, Krypto was Kal-El’s childhood pet on Krypton until his father, Jor-El, played by Marlon Brando and Russell Crowe in film adaptations, used the dog as a test subject for the rockets that he’d later use to send his son to earth. However, Krypto’s rocket was hit off course and ended up arriving on Earth many years later when Superman was a teenager, yet the two have been best friends ever since.

In most incarnations, Krypto the Superdog has the abilities of a Kryptonian whilst being slightly weaker. These include super strength, hearing, sight, and heat vision. Not only is he therefore the most powerful dog in the world, but he is also incredibly intelligent, even speaking in some of his animated incarnations and given his own thinking bubbles in the comics. Typically, Krypto joins Superman on his missions, being a truly loyal friend and great asset in battles, as shown in the Alan Moore comic, What Ever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? Where he saved Superman by killing a Kryptonian villain and died in the process, being irradiated after biting out the villain's throat.

James Gunn Compared Krypto to His Own Dog

In his Instagram post announcing Krypto for Superman, Gunn compared his version of the character to his own rescue dog Ozu, who would trash Gunn’s house, and the director wondered “how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?” If this is the case, it would make for a fascinatingly adorable relationship that helps to show Superman’s hopeful side, where he won’t give up on helping someone. Not only this, but the comedic potential of seeing an all-powerful man struggling to deal with his hyper dog is surely something all of us can't wait to see.

So, if you didn't know who Krypto the Superdog was, now you know. He's a fiercely loyal companion, and also the most powerful dog in the world due to sharing Superman's home world. We may be getting a slightly different version of him when Superman comes out compared to his original introduction, but with James Gunn's success in adapting some of the lesser known characters, it feels like there is almost no doubt he will give us a great version of the Krypto we all now know and love.

Superman: Legacy comes to theaters on July 11, 2025.