Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam

Black Adam, one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, has finally hit the silver screens in cinemas. This latest addition to the DC universe revolves around the antihero of the same name.

The Council of Wizards is said to have given Hurut (Jalon Christian) — Black Adam’s (Dwayne Johnson) son — the almighty powers of the gods, equipping him with the fleet of Horus, the stamina of Shu, the strength of Amon, the wisdom of Zehuti, the power of Aton, and the courage of Meheen. Hurut later becomes the ruler of Kahndaq and goes on to fight the barbaric king Ahk-Ton. When his ruthless forces attack his family, brutally killing his mother and leaving his father with a fatal blow, Hurut, in a bid to save his father, yields the almighty powers given to him by the Council of Wizards to Black Adam, and, in consequence, dies right then and there. In a fit of rage and vengeance, Black Adam, formerly known as Teth Adam, commits the Seven Deadly Sins and ends up in an Underwater Chamber in life suspension. In the movie, Teth Adam is sealed deep within the belly of the earth by Shazam, one of the seven siblings who lived in the Rock of Eternity.

Who Makes Up the Council of Wizards?

Image via Warner Brothers

Living in the famous Rock of Eternity, the Council of Wizards consisted of seven wizard siblings whose job was to protect the earth from mystical threats. They bore their responsibilities well for centuries, but at some point, outsourced the task of defending the earth to Hurut, bestowing him with the powers of the almighty gods. When Hurut died, Black Adam went rogue, and in a fit of rage, murdered several Kahndaqians and destroyed many ancient civilizations.

The unleashing of the Seven Deadly Sins prompted the Council of Wizards to chase the vindictive wielder of the almighty powers of the gods. None, however, managed to survive except Shazam, who trapped the Sins within the Eye of Sin, and cursed Teth-Adam with the name Black Adam. After ensuring the unhinged anti-hero was sealed deep within the Earth, Shazam was left all alone in the Rock of Eternity, his siblings having died in an attempt to stop Black Adam from destroying the world.

RELATED: ‘Black Adam’ Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Murderous Antihero Is a Welcome Addition to the DCEU

What is the Rock of Eternity?

Image via Warner Bros.

The Rock of Eternity was the place where the Seven Deadly Sins were entrapped. It is also known as the lair of the wizard Shazam, who entombed Black Adam deep within the earth after he went rogue, destroying several civilizations and murdering a number of people in a fit of rage and vengeance.

The movie never discloses the names of the siblings who lived in the Rock of Eternity and defended the earth from preternatural forces. Perhaps that's because there is a lot to look forward to in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set to be released on March 17, 2023.

Based on the comic books revolving around Black Adam, it is safe to assume that the Council of Wizards is made up of demigods, who, at least to some extent, possessed the powers of the almighty deities.