Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel, Dune, is already a hit among fans and critics, earning praise for its epic scale, compelling character arcs, beautiful Hans Zimmer score, and massive setpieces. Despite also being available to stream for one month free on HBO Max, many viewers have honored Villeneuve’s personal wishes and ventured out to see the film in theaters.

As a result, Dune: Part Two was quickly announced with a targeted release date of October 22, 2021 and an exclusive theatrical window. Filming is set to commence next year, but the story is already set in stone considering Villeneuve’s film only adapts the first half of Herbert’s novel. Part One doesn’t just end in the middle of a bifurcated story, but it sets up many intriguing mysteries regarding the political forces manipulating House Atreides.

One of the biggest questions audiences might be lingering with at the ending of Dune is the identity of the enigmatic “Emperor”. Despite not appearing on-screen within the story, the Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV has a major role in setting up the central conflict. The Emperor commands House Atreides to seize control of Arrakis and replace House Harkonnen as fief rulers. The Emperor’s motivations aren’t immediately clear to Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), but the House Atreides leader suspects that the drastic change of power is intended to spark conflict among the houses. His suspicions are proven to be correct, as the Emperor's Sardaukar military force aids House Harkonnen in their devastating assault on House Atreides’s base of operations on Arrakis. The epic battle that ensues is one of the most exciting action sequences in Dune.

It’s clear that the Emperor feels that his position is under threat from a younger ruler. He gains insights from the truthsayer Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling), who leads the Bene Gesserit sisterhood that Paul’s mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) belongs to. Paul (Timothee Chalamaet) seeks out Mohiam’s guidance to interpret his distorted visions of the future, and thanks to Mohiam’s obligations, the Emperor grows informed of Paul’s premonitions.

As the ending of Dune confirms, Paul could potentially replace the Emperor on the throne if successful in uniting House Atreides with the Fremen people in an alliance to take out the Sardukar troops and House Harkonnen from seizing control of Arrakis. It's unclear how the sequel will choose to depict the Emperor, but if Herbert's novel is continued to its conclusion, then the face-off between Paul and the Emperor should be the central conflict of Dune: Part Two. The original text offers more insights into the history of the all-powerful ruler of the universe. A member of House Corrino and the 81st from his family to hold the title of Emperor, Shaddam has the ability to choose the sex of his children, which, notably, Leto and Jessica are unable to.

Fans of David Lynch may remember the memorable performance by José Ferrer as the character in Lynch's 1984 version. It's anyone's guess as to who Villenueve could cast as the Emperor in Part Two, but given the stacked ensemble he assembled for the first installment, it will surely be an exciting and established name.

