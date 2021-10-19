There’s no denying that the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are intelligent, but who’s the cleverest one among them? Let’s look at the main Avengers and rank their intelligence.

For the purpose of this piece, we’re considering characters who have historically been considered Avengers in the comics and featured more heavily in the MCU’s Avengers missions, not just the Infinity Saga—hence, no Guardians of the Galaxy or the Dora Milaje, and no supporting characters like Pepper Potts, Hope Van Dyne, or Shuri (for the time being). Nick Fury also didn’t make the list, because while he was the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the founder of the Avengers, he was never technically an Avenger (he’d top this list if he was on it, by the way).

RELATED: 7 Most Powerful Avengers Who Aren't in the MCU (Yet)

15. Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Image via Marvel

In all honesty, we have to admit that Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) hasn't really been given the best run in the MCU. He may be a sharpshooter, but we need to question the man’s intellect. He’s a guy who fights aliens and robots with a bow and arrow. Clint also decided to bring the Avengers, who were on the run from Ultron (James Spader), straight to his secret home where his pregnant wife and his two children were hiding. How is any of that a smart move? Add to that, after the Snap, Clint decides to take down cartels in Mexico and the Yakuza in Japan but doesn’t seem to be fighting any of the factions on his home turf. All of these are questionable actions. Perhaps the Hawkeye spin-off will change our minds, but for now, Clint is going to languish at the bottom of this list.

14. Thor

Image via Marvel Studios

I know what you’re thinking—of course I’ll put the blond hunk almost at the bottom of the list. After all, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has the brawn, not the brains. That’s not entirely true, and he’s bringing up the rear simply because the rest of his team are… well, smarter than him. Thor’s proven time and again that he acts first and thinks later. Pretty much all of Thor was about that. Thor also completely missed the signs that his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) never saw himself as his equal. What Thor has going for him is his tenacity, which he has proven time and time again, especially when he allowed himself to be struck by the full force of a sun to forge Stormbreaker. That doesn’t necessarily count as intelligence, but it’s a sign of Thor’s determination to protect people.

13. Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch

Image via Disney

I feel guilty for placing Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) so low on this list, but she’s languishing here because Wanda is still dealing with a lot of trauma and her mental health has impacted her judgement. The whole town of Westview can attest to that. However, one thing Wanda excels at is being adaptable. She survived war-torn Sokovia, the death of her parents, her transformation into an Enhanced, her brother Quicksilver’s (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) death, her husband Vision’s (Paul Bettany) death, her own death, her accidental killings of innocent Wakandans (the inciting incident in Captain America: Civil War), the revelation that she’s the Scarlet Witch and her realization of what she’s done to the denizens of Westview. That is a lot for one person to go through! Wanda’s a fighter who doesn’t need her hex magic to win, but when it comes to intelligence, Wanda hasn’t had enough time to learn and grow with all that’s happened to her.

12. Steve Rogers/Captain America

Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) is a good man, and a great leader. We can’t deny what a brilliant tactician he is, but he squanders most of that because he’s always swayed by his emotions—AKA, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). In the Captain America trilogy, every time someone mentions Bucky, Steve loses focus and tries to save his friend. That’s great for Bucky, but not for Steve’s job as Captain America or as leader of the Avengers. Steve is also far too idealistic which impacts his ability to see the bigger picture. In the Avengers films, Cap is much more logical, but he’s also surrounded by other leaders who can direct traffic along with him. I know Cap doesn’t necessarily deserve to be ranked so low on this list, but he took his sweet time to "get with the program."

11. James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine

Image via Paramount Pictures

Anyone who puts up with, survives and still calls Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) his friend is a smart man. James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine (Terrence Howard and Don Cheadle) is a character with high emotional intelligence, which is what allows him to see other people’s potential (we mean Tony) as well as combat his own losses. It would have been hard for any character in the MCU to deal with a life-altering injury, but when Rhodey is accidentally hit by Vision in Civil War and crashes to the ground, he adapts to his new normal and refuses to wallow in the past. I feel we haven’t even seen the best of Rhodey yet. He was a Colonel in the US Air Force, and the Iron Man films only hinted at his tactical abilities. Armor Wars could show us more of Rhodey’s skills and brains in action.

10. Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is destined to fly higher, further, faster on this list once she gets more screentime in the MCU. For now, though, Carol has only just broken through to the top 10. She’s definitely a smart cookie, but it took her some time to get there. For far too long, Carol was toeing the company (Kree) line and was party to the killings of many innocent Skrulls. But she had fought her way to become an ace pilot in the US Air Force during an era where women didn’t have many chances, which demonstrates her intelligence and determination. And, by the end of Captain Marvel, Carol had bested both the Supreme Intelligence and her insufferable mentor Yon-Rogg (Jude Law).

9. Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Image via Disney

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) has a master's degree in electrical engineering, which cannot have been easy to earn. The fact that he then used his degree to become a digital Robin Hood shows he has a good heart and the brains to pull it off, but not much common sense. Plus, he got caught. But, despite all his failings, Scott is resolute and adaptable. He was popular in prison, and once he was out, Scott was able to make a blended family work with his antagonistic ex-wife, her husband, and Scott’s stoic new partner, Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). Scott always gets back up when he’s down and brings his scientific expertise to the fight. Let’s be honest, the Avengers wouldn’t have won in Avengers: Endgame had it not been for Scott. The best thing about Scott is that he’s smart enough to know when he’s not the smartest person in the room.

8. Vision

The only reason Vision isn’t higher on this list is because he has a big heart. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but his emotions distracted him enough that he almost killed Rhodey in Civil War. Vision is a synthezoid created by one of the smartest people in the MCU, Tony Stark, and Tony’s highly intelligent robot Ultron. So, obviously Vision is wicked smart—he’s literally a computer. Vision is incredibly astute, which is obvious when he explains the causality of more villains emerging after the arrival of the Avengers. He is never more perceptive, however, than when he recognizes human behavior. He understands why people react fearfully to Wanda’s power, as well as the importance of the grieving process. It’s not difficult to quantify Vision’s intellect, but he does need to use his head more often than his heart. Of course, this is all relevant to the Vision we knew—we have no idea what the newly-resurrected Vision is going to be like.

RELATED: ‘Doctor Strange 2’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, and Other MCU Movies Get New Release Dates

7. Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Image via Disney

Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) was literally a spy, along with being a superhero. The very essence of espionage requires copious amounts of intelligence of all kinds, and Natasha had that in spades. Despite being underwritten during most of her MCU tenure, Natasha’s cleverness was obvious. She easily duped Tony Stark in Iron Man 2 and coaxed vital information out of the villains (especially Loki) in The Avengers. Her ability to be duplicitous, especially in Captain America: The Winter Soldier required a great deal of planning and thought, much of which Natasha had to improvise on the fly. Natasha’s improvisational skills came to the fore in Black Widow, especially when she confronted Dreykov (Ray Winstone). And her emotional intelligence (EQ) was particularly useful when she was handling the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) or taking down Taskmaster.

6. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Let’s get the obvious out of the way: Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a neurosurgeon, and that job requires a lot of brainpower. He’s also a quick study, as evidenced by how quickly he becomes a Master of the Mystic Arts and the Sorcerer Supreme. The main reason Strange was knocked out of the top five is because of his arrogance—the man has a grating personality, and an overconfidence that, at least in one universe, cost him dearly. Strange’s best work is probably yet to come. For now, though, it’s obvious that Strange is good at anything he sets his mind to, and he’s exceptionally logical. Strange being unphased by an alien abduction in Avengers: Infinity War is proof of that.

5. Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is just a teenager, but he is brilliant. He cobbles together technology that he found in the garbage. He successfully creates his own web shooters and leads a double life as Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Once he gains access to Tony Stark’s technology, he easily masters it, to the point where Peter makes his own suit. Peter is brilliant at school too, so homework is a cinch for this kid. The only problem with Peter is that he is a terrible judge of character. It is going to take a lot of hard work for us to forget that he handed over delicate world-destroying tech to a virtual stranger in Spider-Man: Far From Home because the man reminded him of the recently-departed Tony. If anything, Peter’s encounter with Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) might actually make him even smarter, at least when it comes to dealing with other people.

4. Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

From the moment Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) appeared in the MCU, he demonstrated his greatest gift to the Avengers—his incredible emotional intelligence. Sam obviously had what it took to be a successful pararescue for the US Air Force before he chose to resign. But Sam surpasses all those skills by being exceptionally perceptive of people. He understands exactly what’s bothering Steve Rogers about civilian life moments after meeting him. Sam assesses when it’s best to join a fight (battling Hydra in The Winter Soldier), versus when to lose one (at the airport in Civil War). Sam’s EQ is so high that he knows from the start of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that there’s more to Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) than being a terrorist, and he eventually uses his people skills to talk down the powers that be from an all-out assault. As Captain America, Sam brings with him an added advantage of recognizing his own emotions about the treatment of Black people in the US and his duty to keep the world safe.

3. Bruce Banner/Hulk

Image via Marvel Studios

Dr. Bruce Banner is a scientist who is respected for his work in numerous fields, including biochemistry, nuclear physics, robotics, computer science and, of course, gamma radiation. Now, while Hollywood loves to trot out innumerable PhDs as a sign of intelligence—Banner has seven—in reality no one really needs that many, or would even have the time to complete them all. Despite that, it’s obvious Bruce is super-smart. He’s the Avengers’ resident nerd who is called upon to work on everything from locating the Tesseract to building a robot (or two). Bruce even figured out how to combine his human and Hulk side to create Professor Hulk, the super-smart and super-strong version of himself. Plus, he helped create the time travel device and the infinity gauntlet that finally defeated Thanos. Bruce just knows stuff, which makes us think he’s way smarter than most people.

2. Tony Stark/Iron Man

Image via Marvel Studios

Tony Stark made his first Iron Man suit out of junk while trapped in a cave and seriously injured. I think we can all agree this man is the literal brains of the Avengers. Tony created a whole new element to ensure his arc reactor didn’t kill him. He tinkered with his Iron Man suits to improve them just because he could. He decided, on a lark, to experiment with Scott’s time travel idea, and he succeeded. There is very little Tony Stark couldn’t achieve. The biggest problem was that Tony was an imperfect hero. He spent years perfecting lethal weapons for the US government only to change his mind after he was nearly killed by his own ammunition. His overconfidence in his ability led to the creation of Ultron who decimated the country of Sokovia. And Tony’s selfishness has caused a lot of damage even after his death. Brilliance isn’t enough without other traits of humanity, which is why Tony doesn’t top this list.

1. T'Challa/Black Panther

Image via Marvel Studios

We may never see T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) again, but that doesn’t mean the character hasn’t left an indelible mark on the MCU. T’Challa’s scientific acumen is known from the comic books, though it’s less obvious in the films. His general intelligence is extremely high as he easily follows his quarry, Bucky Barnes, throughout Civil War. But T’Challa has an all-encompassing intellect that makes him perceptive, understanding, reasonable and astute. He witnesses how hatred tears Tony and Steve apart and refuses to let it engulf his own anger towards Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), even though Zemo killed T’Challa’s father, King T’Chaka. He extends that same understanding to Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) when he tries to rule Wakanda. T’Challa can also see the big picture—once he realizes the world needs Wakanda’s technology, he chooses to open his country’s borders. And T’Challa isn’t just smart in one universe. As we saw in What If…? T’Challa’s EQ leads him to change the Mad Titan Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) mind about genocide. It’s not hard to see that among all the Avengers, T’Challa is the smartest one. In his own family though, T’Challa will always be second to his extremely intelligent sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright). We’ll let the siblings decide for themselves.

KEEP READING: The Most Powerful Avengers In the MCU, Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Kamikaze’ Trailer Shows a Journey of Self-Discovery After Losing Everything in New HBO Max Show 'Kamikaze' comes to HBO Max on November 14

Read Next