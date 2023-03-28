Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 27 finale of The Bachelor.Zach Shallcross has made his decision on who he wants to spend the rest of his life with after taking the reins on Season 27 of The Bachelor. Following a tough week during the Fantasy Suites dates, Zach was able to have the final two women, Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki, meet his family in what was one of the last remaining capability tests of the season. When it came down to picking between the two, Zach tried his best to convince the audience this was a two-person race, but it became more apparent as the episode went on that there was only one person, and it wasn't going to be Gabi. As Zach told Kaity during their grand proposal scene, “Everything was you.”

A Match From the Start for Zach and Kaity

As is the case with every season in this franchise, there is always at least one pivotal instance that occurs during the season. These are usually when it becomes all too obvious who the lead is leaning towards or it's a shocking departure that flips everything on its head. In Season 27, it was the former, and it was a date that took place during the third episode. As fans of the show will recall, this was the most memorable date of the season, as Zack and Kaity headed to the Los Angeles Natural History Museum. In a rarity for The Bachelor, the two ended up staying the night in a tent that’s set up inside the vacant museum. If this wasn’t an indication of where Zach’s heart was, then I’m not really sure what else we would be looking for. The fact that he asked if the date could keep going after dinner gave us all we needed to know about the early front-runner.

Their bond only strengthened from that point forward. Kaity earned another date rose three episodes later just ahead of Hometown Week. That also turned out to be a major week for her as it gave her all the confidence that she and Zach could work in the real world. Her family was very welcoming of him, he expressed to her mother that he was falling for her (something he didn’t say to anyone else) the gap between Kaity and the other women became far too much for any of them to overcome. After separating herself from the group early in the competition, Kaity’s place in Zach’s heart never seemed to waver. Later, she was seen outside his door checking up on him (again, no one else did this) while he was quarantining after coming down with the COVID-19 virus. This tender encounter really showed how different their connection was in comparison to the others.

When meeting Zach’s family for the first time, Kaity just seemed to instantly click with everyone. This isn’t to say Gabi’s time with them went poorly, in fact, she seemed to do very well in meeting them — even getting into a deep conversation with his father about some heavy experiences surrounding Zach’s birth and how he almost didn’t make it. With Kaity, though, there just was more vulnerability from everyone; perhaps Zach tipped his hand to them off-camera to let them know she was the one he was picking. Either way, Kaity still had to go in and win them over which is exactly what she did. She told his sisters that she can see herself being a part of their family and said something similar in nature to both his father and mother.

A Beautiful Proposal in Thailand

Ahead of popping the big question to Kaity, Zach had to send Gabi on her way. This was, to no one's surprise, difficult to watch. After all, there was a fleeting moment where she felt like she would be the one left standing in the end after what happened during the Fantasy Suites. Instead, everything that had happened there was an afterthought, adding even more heartbreak to her departure. During the After The Final Rose segment, Gabi clearly was still shaken up about what had happened in Thailand and let Zach know how hurt she was that he shared their private life.

With that behind him, Zach could proceed forward with Kaity. There was no doubt at this point that Kaity was all-in for him and he with her, so the dialogue between the two highlighted the genuine love they have for one another, especially with Zach letting her know his true feelings, “You're the only one I want in my life.” After saying yes, the two were elated to come out of this season together. Kaity also felt a sense of relief to be past the competition side of things and to be able to begin their life together: “I've literally waited for you my entire life.”

Are Zach and Kaity Still Together?

There has been a poor track record over the last five chapters of The Bachelor and even The Bachelorette. So when Jesse Palmer asked them if they were still together, all of Bachelor Nation held their breath awaiting some good news. The two confirmed that they have remained together since filming the season. They have spent time in New York City, but Zach revealed that their plans are to move in together in Austin, Texas. It also sounds like everyone involved in their support system is on board for the new couple, which is also important as that's not always the case. Zach even dropped their target date of 2025 for a wedding. The two are attempting to become the first couple to make it to the end and actually get married since Season 17 with Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici.

Before signing off, ABC gave us a snippet of what’s to come for The Bachelorette where Charity Lawson will take on the responsibility of lead. The show has already begun filming and will air its first episode on June 26.