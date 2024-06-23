The Big Picture Prime Video's 'Who Killed Him?' explores the story of Paco Stanley's death with creative liberties and fictionalized elements.

Paco Stanley's murder sparked chaos with speculations, accusations, and conspiracies.

Despite lasting the mystery and the unsolved case of Stanley's death, true-life figures criticize how the Prime Video series was portrayed.

Mexican television has always been a conundrum that mirrors the country’s culture. Morning shows, gossip programs, and the famed telenovelas shaped the later part of Mexico’s twentieth-century small screen. An essential part of this movement also came in the form of daytime comedy shows. With segments that included sketches, live music, and dancers, these programs were part of every family’s meal time. The biggest name in this staple 90s wave of shows was Paco Stanley. His wide and tall build, his loud laugh, and his vibrant energy were magnetic – making the audience tune in daily to watch.

In 1999, a dark noon on June 7 saw Stanley’s demise after he was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Mexico City. A chaotic cascade of events – filled with speculation, accusations, and conspiracy theories – followed. Prime Video’s newest true crime drama, Who Killed Him?, shows another side of Stanley through Roberto Duarte’s portrayal, and follows the stories of six of the people involved in the case. Among them are big names Luis Gerardo Mendez and Belinda as Mario Bezares and Paola Durante, respectively. The six-episode miniseries takes its creative liberties to retell the events, so here’s the true story of what went down on that fateful day and beyond.

The True Events That Shaped Up ‘Who Killed Him?’

Stanley’s longtime relationship with Televisa came to an end in 1998, when he decided to transfer to rival TV network TV Azteca, to host a weekend show and a late-night talk show. Following his June 7 Saturday morning show, he proceeded to have breakfast at one of his most visited restaurants. Afterward, while exiting the place, he was ambushed and shot 26 times. Given the situation was initially handled as a kidnapping attempt, first reactions to his murder were geared toward security issues that had been plaguing Mexico’s capital city. Then-mayor Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas was the subject of these media attacks, which explicitly requested his resignation to make way for more capable people who could handle the city.

The later discovery of cocaine in Stanley’s pocket and urine test – plus the fact that most bystanders were only injured – shifted the narrative into that of a personal attack on the entertainer. Focusing on this reason behind the murder, prosecutor Samuel del Villar went on to pursue answers from those involved. An elaborate story was concocted by del Villar’s investigation to justify the arrests of co-host Bezares and hostess Durante. According to del Villar, they supposedly allied with drug lord Luis Amezcua to get rid of Stanley and settle his debts with him.

The Suspects Portrayed in ‘Who Killed Him?’ Were Anything but Guilty

After the arrests of Bezares and Durante, there was a lot of speculation of their motives. Bezares – justifying his absence from the attack because he needed a bathroom break – was the focus of these conjectures, indicating a grudge against Stanley for treating him more as a buffoon than a sidekick on the show. Once, on a live transmission, Stanley claimed to be the real father of Bezares’ son, while the last program before the shooting featured a tense interaction between both, in which Stanley hit Bezares with some papers while the latter tried to stand his ground. Del Villar prosecuted him by theorizing a personal gain. Allegedly, Bezares would benefit by having full control of the production company he and Stanley co-owned once he disappeared from the picture.

Durante’s participation in the murder was even more far-fetched. According to del Villar, she was directly accused by an incarcerated mugger, who claimed to have witnessed her reuniting with Amezcua to orchestrate the plot. Even when she had alibis that placed her elsewhere on the dates he claimed she reunited with Amezcua, she was incarcerated along with Bezares and four other suspects. Eventually, the mugger confessed to having been coerced by the authorities to give the statement. The local Human Rights Commission got involved and called del Villar’s case “a complete fraud.” More than a year later, all six suspects were released for lack of evidence. Who Killed Him? gives a voice to their stories, accurately depicting the conspiracy against them, and how their lives were wrecked at the time.

Has Anyone Been Found Guilty of Paco Stanley’s Murder?

Image via Prime Video

The theory of Stanley being entangled in bad business with drug lords still hangs around to this day. Supporting this claim at the time, was the fact that Bezares also tested positive for cocaine. But, more recently, Benito Castro (played in the show by Javier Ramírez), a friend and former collaborator of Stanley, revealed in an interview that Stanley had absolutely no need to sell drugs, because he earned 350,000 pesos (approximately 20,000 dollars) a day. And while he recognizes they both succumbed to their vices, they never exploited or made a business out of them.

After del Villar’s case was dismissed against the six suspects, the crime has remained unsolved ever since. A suspect was arrested in 2011, allegedly linked to the murder, but without a conviction up to now. Who Killed Him?, taking advantage of its mostly fictional nature, does imply Stanley had connections with drug lords, mainly through a mysterious woman named Rosaura Vidal (Marcela Alvarez). In reality, del Villar died at his home in 2005 due to brain death. The show, while establishing the same cause of death through a voiceover, shows Vidal’s men shooting him to death while taking the culprit’s name to the grave.

Prime Video’s Who Killed Him? premiered 25 years after Stanley’s murder. While the series shows how the case was mishandled, the real people who were involved aren’t completely comfortable with how the story was relayed and how it was exploited for the platform’s gain. Bezares and his wife Brenda Bezares – played by Zuria Vega in the show – have officially started legal action against the streaming service. The truth is that, while a case like this remains unsolved, people will continue to speculate on the murder. Therefore, the question of Who Killed Him? will continue to be asked until a satisfactory answer is provided.

