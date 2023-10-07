The Big Picture Jill Dando's unsolved murder is detailed in the true-crime series Who Killed Jill Dando?, which stands up to Netflix's other offerings in the genre.

Who Killed Jill Dando? is Netflix's latest true-crime documentary series, and by most accounts it stands up to the quality of Netflix's other offerings in the genre, where it currently sits with a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. It details the still-unsolved murder of British journalist Jill Dando in 1999, an unmotivated, out-of-nowhere killing that simply made no sense, in a country where shootings are increasingly rare. Theories, suspects, useless information, falsified claims, and more: Jill Dando's story has it all... except an ending.

Who Was Jill Dando, and What Happened on April 26, 1999?

Jill Dando was born on November 9, 1961, in Somerset. At the age of three, doctors discovered that Jill had a hole in her heart and a blocked pulmonary artery, and in 1965 she underwent heart surgery to correct it. A woman of faith, Jill set her sights on a career in broadcasting and journalism, starting off as a trainee reporter for the local newspaper, the Weston Mercury. After five years, Jill moved on to a position with the BBC as a newsreader for BBC Radio Devon in 1985. In 1988, Jill was moved to the nationally-televised BBC News, where she became one of the most recognizable, and popular, newsreaders, a position that landed her the BBC's Personality of the Year honor in 1997 and co-host of Crimewatch and Holiday. Off-air, she had been dating gynecologist Alan Farthing, and the pair were engaged in January 1999, with a wedding slated for later that year.

On the morning of April 26, 1999, the 37-year-old Dando was at her property in Fulham tending to some errands. As she walked toward her front door, the killer came up, pressed the gun against her head and shot her point-blank. The time was 11:32 a.m., but it wouldn't be until 15 minutes later that a neighbor discovered her body, still holding her car keys, and called for help. The only evidence that could be found was the single bullet that killed her. The grief over her death was compared to that of Princess Diana, with Prime Minister Tony Blair and Queen Elizabeth II even releasing statements of their sorrow. It launched the largest criminal investigation since the search for the Yorkshire Ripper, with 2,400 statements, 1,200 car tracings, and over 2,000 potential suspects.

The Wild Theories Behind 'Who Killed Jill Dando?'

The investigation into the murder of Jill Dando was complicated, given her status as a revered public figure. There were very few, if any, witnesses to the crime, but an enormous wealth of theories, tips and leads, incisively detailed in this article from Independent UK. They largely proved fruitless, but had to be looked into nevertheless. The immediate suspects were those from Dando's romantic relationships. Television producer Bob Wheaton lived with Dando for a time, but the relationship reportedly ended after he grew tired of her frequent absences due to work. Young South African game warden Simon Basil had a short-term "very Lady Chatterly" relationship with Dando. Then, of course, there was Farthing, her fiancé. Peppered between the three known relationships were some briefer flings, which police found detailed in Dando's diaries. There was also a Russian crime lord who allegedly was quite taken with Dando, and ordered her killing after she rejected his advances. However, those leads went nowhere, and all the men were cleared.

The first tabloid-ready theory alleged that Dando's murder was the work of a Serb hitman. The theory wasn't too far out there: the single shot to the head and the killer slipping away undetected in broad daylight would suggest the work of a professional. Serbian warlord Arkan would have been at odds with Dando, given that she had fronted a BBC Kosovo Crisis Appeal to raise funds for those fleeing the ethnic cleansing. She may also have been targeted in retaliation after British and US warplanes bombed the Radio Television Serbia building in Belgrade, killing 16 (a man with an Eastern European accent called the BBC the day of Dando's murder and said, "Your prime minister Blair butchered innocent young people, we butcher back," but the call is believed to have been a hoax). Along the same line, there was a theory that Dando was killed by a local hitman, as revenge for helping police with her work on Crimewatch, and as a message not to take on organized crime. Investigators did look into the claim, visiting with 30 people with links to the show and multiple convicted contract killers, but again turned up nothing. It was unlikely from the start, with Dando's death lacking the normal markings of a professional job. Random killing, a botched robbery, and an obsessed stalker were other theories that went nowhere.

One Man Was Convicted for Killing Jill Dando, but Was Later Acquitted

Image via Metropolitan Police/BBC

In May 2000, after speaking to over 2,500 people and taking over 1,000 statements, police believed they had finally found Jill Dando's killer, a local man by the name of Barry George, who lived less than half a mile away from Dando's home. He certainly fit the profile: George was an antisocial miscreant with a history of stalking women and various sexual offenses to his name. When police stormed his home, they found 2,248 images of women, taken without permission, and magazines with Dando on the cover, someone George claimed he didn't know. In July 2001, George was convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison on one key piece of evidence: a small particle of gunshot residue found in his pocket that police alleged came from the gun that killed Dando. In August 2008, George was acquitted on the grounds that the particle was far too small to be rationally used as evidence. George was free, but angry that he had "eight years of his life taken away from him." Interestingly, though, a decision by the High Court in 2013 refused George compensation for his wrongful conviction on the basis that until a new fact arises that proves beyond reasonable doubt that George did not commit the crime, there would be no payment. In other words, he was innocent, but not innocent enough.

As of today, Dando's killer has still not been found, and with the investigation shelved for the eight years George spent in jail, police are well behind in pursuing the attacker. But with the arrival of the Netflix series, and the high profile of Dando, her brother is hoping that the series renews efforts to find his sister's killer, with the real perpetrator facing justice at last. After all, Jill Dando was more than just a celebrity. She was a beautiful young woman who gave of her time. A talent at the peak of her craft. A fiancée on the verge of an exciting new stage of her life with the man she loved, one she was taken with after first meeting on a blind date. The world lost one of its bright lights that dark day in 1999, and someone, somewhere, will face a reckoning for snuffing her light out.