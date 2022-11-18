Netflix's improv comedy series Murderville is returning this December with a special holiday-themed murder mystery. The upcoming Christmas special, titled Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, will see the return of Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle. This time around he teams up with Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph to figure out who killed Santa. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the special.

The trailer kicks off as Terry first greets Bateman, with a makeshift sign on his door indicating that Terry might be a bit of a Grinch when it comes to the holidays. But that won't stop him from solving Santa's murder. Bateman sports a cheery outfit and already gets into some interesting situations as he and Terry work the case. Bateman relays the basic info to Rudolph, who initially doesn't believe that Santa is, in fact, the victim. Like Murderville before it, it already seems that viewers can expect a few cases of laughter throughout. The special reunites Arnett with both Bateman and Rudolph. He previously worked with Bateman on the series Arrested Development, and the duo co-hosts the SmartLess podcast with Sean Hayes. Arnett first worked with Rudolph on the series Up All Night.

Based on the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville, Murderville follows Detective Terry Seattle as he teams up with celebrity guests to solve a series of murders. However, only Terry is privy to what's going to happen, leaving his guests to improvise their way through each case. Season 1 consists of six episodes and included guests Conan O'Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone, and Ken Jeong. Who Killed Santa? will follow the same format as prior episodes. Rudolph and Bateman will head into the case with no script or other information and must close the case by naming Santa's murderer.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Murderville Special Guests If They Were Cast In Actual Cop Shows

The 50-minute special is written by Owen Burke, Marina Cockenberg, and Kerry O'Neill, and directed by Laura Murphy. Krister Johnson writes, showruns, and executive produces, with Arnett, Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato, and Brian Steinberg as executive producers. Electric Avenue, Abominable Pictures, Artists First, and Sony Pictures Television produced. Additional guest cast includes Tawny Newsome, Eliza Coupe, Kurt Braunohler, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, Dennice Cisneros, and Courtney Parchman.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery premieres December 15 on Netflix. Season 1 of Murderville is available to stream now on the platform. Watch the teaser trailer below: