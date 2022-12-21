Few things scream Christmas quite like solving the murder of Santa Claus, but Murderville manages to keep the cheer anyway. In the Netflix show's Christmas special, Who Killed Santa?, Will Arnett returns as Detective Terry Seattle. In his latest assignment, he is tasked with acting as security for a Christmas party. But when it goes horribly awry, he teams up with celebrity homicide trainees Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman to catch Santa's killer. After premiering on December 15, Netflix Is a Joke has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the special.

The featurette begins by offering a glimpse at the chaos of the special, including how Rudolph and Bateman are entering the case with no information -- a staple of the series. Writer and executive producer Krister Johnson lays out the basic premise of the show, noting that while those who do know what to expect try to be prepared, they still get to watch the celebrity guests work their way through every scenario thrown at them. This latest special saw Bateman and Rudolph not only have to deal with a murder case, but they also had to improvise their way through a group of orphans expecting to meet Santa (played by Sean Hayes); and they are rather convincing at making him seem alive ⁠— by children's standards, anyway.

Director Laura Murphy continues by explaining that the goal is to only do two takes of any scene. The first is meant to focus on the authentic reactions of the celebrity guests, including any breaks in character and other responses to unexpected events, while the second take is reserved for anything else that might have been missed. Murphy also explains a bit about the camera setup. This is illustrated as Rudolph reacts to a character name that creates a pun-filled improv train that even gets a supposed-to-be-dead Santa laughing.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Murderville': Most Absurd Crime Scenes, Ranked

As it wraps up, Arnett emphasizes the importance of having an element of surprise for the show. The video highlights one such element of Jim Trentley (Kurt Braunohler) doing everything stark naked. Even with the zany aspects, Johnson adds that the mystery itself is still real, and viewers can still follow along with it at home. But chaos is key, and Who Killed Santa? definitely delivers on that front.

Murderville is based on the BAFTA-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville. Along with Johnson, the special was written by Owen Burke, Marina Cockenberg, and Kerry O'Neill. Arnett, Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato, and Brian Steinberg executive produced the series alongside Electric Avenue, Abominable Pictures, Artists First, and Sony Pictures Television as producers. Additional actors in the special include Tawny Newsome, Eliza Coupe, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, Dennice Cisneros, Pete Davidson, and Courtney Parchman.

Murderville Season 1, and Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery are streaming now on Netflix. Watch the behind-the-scenes featurette below: