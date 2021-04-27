Netflix has released the official trailer and confirmed a release date for Season 2 of their drama Who Killed Sara?. Season 1, which debuted on Netflix in March, centered around Alex Guzman (Manolo Cardona) and his search for the truth surrounding the death of his sister, Sara. He's eager to find out the facts in order to exonerate himself because Sara's boyfriend's father, Cesar Lazcano (Ginés García Millán) was the one who originally framed him for Sara's murder and sent him to prison for 18 years. Season 2 will premiere May 19 on Netflix, per the announcement.

The trailer for Season 2 features exactly as much action, drama, and passión as you would expect from a cinematic-style telenovela. It starts off with shots of detectives investigating a makeshift gravesite and forensics piecing together the bones of an unidentified skeleton. Different snippets of Season 2 footage show Alex begging for help to find out the truth of his sister's dark past while friends and relatives urge him to just let the matter go. Further in, steamy shots of the Lazcano family show that the paternity problems and romantic betrayals which were abundant in Season 1 are definitely going to carry over into the second season. We also see Alex get hit by a car while riding his motorcycle, Cesar's daughter getting kidnapped by an unknown assailant and a dramatic car chase scene on the brink of disaster — and that's only in this trailer alone.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Netflix Will Reportedly Spend Over $17 Billion on Content in 2021

In addition to Cardona and Millán, the show features Carolina Miranda as Elisa, Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo, Claudia Ramirez as Mariana, Eugenio Siller as José María, Juan Carlos Remolina as Sergio and Ximena Lamadrid as Sara. The show is produced in Mexico, and all of the actors speak in Spanish, but viewers on Netflix have the option to watch it in its original language with English subtitles or English dubbing.

Season 2 of Who Killed Sara? will premiere on Netflix on May 19. Check out the full trailer and new key art below.

KEEP READING: The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Rose Byrne Gets ‘Physical’ in First Trailer for AppleTV+'s Rad '80s Dramedy Grab your leotards and hairspray — it’s hip-thrusting aerobics time.

Read Next