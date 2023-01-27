HBO's new hit show The Last of Us is being met with very positive reviews on the strength of the video game's popularity, a terrific storyline, and notable performances from its two leads, Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, a girl who may have the cure to the fungal infection that has killed off almost all the earth's population. Most are probably familiar with Pascal's work from other hit shows like Narcos, The Mandolorian, as well as a host of big screen roles, but you might be surprised to find out that Ramsey has already compiled a very impressive resume of her own at the tender young age of just 19. Did we mention that she is just seven years into her career that started in 2016 with a recurring role on a different, epic HBO show?

Lyanna Mormont in 'Game of Thrones' (2016-2019)

In 2016, the English-born Ramsey got a massive break when she landed the part of Lyanna Mormont on the medieval fantasy phenomenon, Game of Thrones (which had previously also featured Pascal in a key role). Her character had a recurring role in Seasons 6 through 8, and she used the opportunity to make a splash as the young girl who ruled House Mormont and regularly attended meetings of the houses as a proud representative of her family and people. As the niece of the Old Bear, Jeor Mormont of the Night's Watch. and cousin of Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glenn), she stood out as a fiery leader who, despite her youth, wasn't afraid to speak her mind and make tough decisions like refusing Stannis Baratheon's request for the aid of House Mormont as he vied to overthrow the Boltons when Stannis was making a run at the Iron Throne. She is an outspoken supporter of House Stark and was the first to hail Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) as the King of the North after witnessing his epic beat down of Ramsey Bolton (Iwan Rheon) at "The Battle of the Bastards." Viewers were immediately asking about the young, child actor who presened such a strong presence on screen and demanded the respect of the much older characters on the show. It was a fantastic breakout role for Ramsey that she used to catapult herself into several more roles.

Mildred Hubble in 'The Worst Witch' (2017-2021)

Overlapping with her role on Game of Thrones was her part in the CBCC TV show, The Worst Witch. Ramsey plays the part of Mildred Hubble, a normal young girl who is suddenly thrust into the world of Miss Cackle's Academy for witches. The show is based on the novel of the same published in 1974 by Jill Murphy and features a 13-year-old Ramsey. The show was also released to stream on Netflix later in 2017. Ramsey plays an inexperienced witch who helps Miss Cackle (Clare Higgins) wrestle control of the Academy away from her evil sister Agatha in the show's first season. The young actress didn't waste any time letting the world know that she was going to be a force to be reckoned with when she took home a BAFTA Award for Best Young Performer in 2019. She would eventually leave the show after the third year of its four-year run to look for bigger and even more challenging roles that would hone her skills her as a performer.

Lorna Luft in 'Judy' (2019)

Ramsey got up close and personal with Renee Zellweger when she landed the part of Judy Garland's daughter, Lorna Luft, in the 2019 biopic that earned Zellweger an Oscar for Best Actress the following year. Playing the role of the doting daughter of the silver-screen legend allowed Ramsey to gain exposure to big screen audiences that may not have seen her turns on TV. Ramsey was just 14 at the time of the shoot, and showed early on that she could hold her own with some of the top talent in Hollywood. The part of Lorna required playing a child who is mature beyond her years as she is often put in the predicament of having to take care of the ultra-talented, but very troubled Hollywood icon who suffers from depression, alcohol abuse, and difficulty sustaining meaningful relationships. Ramsey's Luft is there to console her mother and displayed a tender side in the critically acclaimed film.

Catherine in 'Catherine Called Birdy' (2022)

Later, in 2022, Ramsey spread her wings and showed that she has comedic chops as well when she played the titular role in Catherine Called Birdy, a comedy directed by Girls creator and star, Lena Dunham. The film streamed on Prime and stars a talented cast that includes Billie Piper, Andrew Scott, and Lesley Sharp, but once again it was Ramsey who stole the show and had audiences talking about her whimsical portrayal of Lady Catherine/Birdy, a 14-year-old Englishwoman living in 13th-century Lincolnshire. Like her other characters, Lyanna Mormont and Ellie Williams, Birdy is a headstrong firecracker who will do just about anything to scare off the potential husbands that her father, Lord Rollo (Scott), has arranged for her to marry. With the aid of her ever-loyal nursemaid, Morwenna (Sharp), and best pal, Aelis (Isis Hainsworth), she ups the ante with each poor young man that is to pursue her hand in marriage. It is a showcase for Ramsey who after being known for darker roles, gets to show off a lighter side.

Upcoming Projects for Ramsey

After the first season of the Last of Us wraps up on HBO, you can expect to hear the up-and-coming young actress, who also voices the titular character in Netflix's animated show, Hilda, do some more voice work taking on the character of Molly in Chicken Run; Dawn of the Nuggets, a sequel to the popular Chicken Run animated film that debuted in 2000. The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 10, 2023 with the cast that also incudes the voice talents of Zachary Levi, Thandiwe Newton, and Daniel Mays. With Ramsey's star on the rise, we anticipate her appearing on both television screens and in films for years to come.