Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Venom: The Last Dance.Venom: The Last Dance serves as the big-screen debut of Knull, the infamous eldritch god and creator of the Symbiote species. Trapped in the Symbiote home world of Klyntar, Knull longs to escape his prison to continue his conquest across the universe. While this is the third and final film in the Venom trilogy, this is clearly just the start of a larger story for the so-called "King in Black," potentially being set up as a new big bad for a new (or familiar) hero.

The second trailer for Venom: The Last Dance spilled the beans on Knull's role in Venom: The Last Dance, which is a shame considering his appearance would have been a great surprise for fans in the theater. Regardless, one thing that the film's marketing keeps under lock and key is the identity of the actor portraying this iconic comic book villain. Not only is this an actor who is well-known for playing shadowy CGI villains, but this also isn't his first dance with the Venom trilogy. Yep, we're talking about Andy Serkis!

Andy Serkis Plays Knull in 'Venom: The Last Dance'

The actor portraying Knull in Venom: The Last Dance is the undisputed king of motion capture in the entertainment industry, Andy Serkis. Serkis garnered universal praise and acclaim for his technically revolutionary performance as Gollum in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Since then, other notable performances from Serkis include Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy, Captain Haddock in The Adventures of Tintin, and Ulysses Klaue in Black Panther. He's even played not one, but two notable characters in the Star Wars franchise, with Supreme Leader Snoke in the sequel trilogy and Kino Loy in Andor.

In addition to being a celebrated actor, Andy Serkis also has plenty of experience as a director, which is how he's previously been connected to the Venom franchise. Serkis directed the second film in the series, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which saw Venom (Tom Hardy) do battle with the sinister and vindictive Carnage (Woody Harrelson). Serkis is also set to star in and direct his anticipated return to the world of Middle-Earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Will We See Andy Serkis Return as Knull?

Venom: The Last Dance may end with the supposed death of Eddie Brock's titular Symbiote pal, but the mid-credits scene does seem to imply that we haven't seen the last of Knull. His introduction in Venom: The Last Dance feels like a mere introduction to a larger arc for the villain, so it's clear that Sony has big plans for him as a potential Avengers-level threat. Venom: The Last Dance director Kelly Marcel even confirmed this ahead of the film's release with the following statement:

"We're in spoiler territory now and we hope some of the fun of watching this movie is not knowing what will happen, but trust me, we know full well how important Knull is to the fans, so just as we laid a foundation for Venom, we hope we are doing the same for Knull. The King in Black is way too powerful for ‘one and done.' "This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story. Marvel's greatest film villains are developed over time. Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom's partnership — but it’s their relationship that remains the heart of this story."

The question isn't so much "if" we'll see Knull again and more "where" we'll see him next. The obvious answer of a potential next appearance is the recently confirmed-to-be-in-development Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland. The end-credits sequence of Spider-Man: No Way Home is still (probably) canon, which directly sets up Tom Holland's Peter Parker getting his notorious Symbiote suit. I say "probably" because Venom: The Last Dance does show a re-shot version of the sequence that also implies Knull's portals can travel through the multiverse and not just his own universe. With that in mind, it isn't too far-fetched to suggest that we'll see the King in Black cause trouble for the Spectacular Spider-Man.

