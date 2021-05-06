Casting for the lead in a major superhero movie is always an involved process. Usually there’s an extended audition period as the studio and filmmakers search to find the perfect person to fill the role, and then they all have to agree on who’s going to spearhead what they hope will be a successful and lucrative franchise. But when it comes to Superman, the casting process is even more difficult. Not only must the actor filling the role physically look the part, but Superman is arguably the most iconic comics character in history – a bastion for good and hope and humanity. In short, it’s a pretty big cape to fill.

And while Henry Cavill’s time as the Man of Steel isn’t officially over just yet, Warner Bros. is moving full-steam ahead on a new, different Superman movie that will shake things up considerably as it will introduce a Black Superman for the first time on the big screen. Acclaimed author and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script for a new Superman movie that will feature a Black Superman, and J.J. Abrams is producing the film through his Bad Robot production company’s new deal with WarnerMedia.

While the film is still a ways off from rolling cameras, Warner Bros. is currently hard at work searching to find a Black director to spearhead the project, and a Black actor to fill this groundbreaking leading role. It’s entirely possible that their casting search lands on an unknown, but it’s equally possible that the studio decides to secure an established name to play the new Superman just as well-known actors like Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson were tapped to play Batman over the last few reboots of that character.

RELATED: Warner Bros. Is Searching for a Black Director and a Black Actor to Lead the Next Superman Movie

So with this in mind, the Collider staff put our heads together and came up with a wishlist of potential candidates we think would be fine fits for the role of the Man of Steel. Here are our top choices to play Superman, and feel free to sound off with your choices in the comments.

Michael B. Jordan

Image via Warner Bros.

The first and most obvious candidate here is Michael B. Jordan. The wildly talented performer reportedly pitched Warner Bros. a new take on Superman in 2019, and it’s hard not to see him as a great fit. He’s a terrific actor, he looks the part, and he’s got plenty of franchise experience having starred in Black Panther, the Creed films, and now Without Remorse. The only problem here might be his schedule. Jordan is about to make his directorial debut on Creed III, and in recent interviews when asked about the Superman rumors, seemed to deflect and come close to outright denying he was in the running telling THR, “It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.” Whether that holds firm or not, we’ll see, but Jordan would be a great fit.

Jonathan Majors

Image via HBO

Fresh off his turn in the critically acclaimed indie The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jonathan Majors had a huge 2020. In both Da 5 Bloods and Lovecraft Country he wowed audiences and turned heads, and it’s easy to imagine him doing a tremendous job as the Man of Steel. He’s got the cool confidence and build for it, and holding his own opposite towering talents in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods was proof enough that he’s got great acting chops. The only complication here may be that he’s already been cast as the villain in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and while some actors have played different roles in both Marvel and DC movies (including Ant-Man and the Wasp star Laurence Fishburne), a major villain actor has yet to make that kind of crossover. But still, Majors is certainly worth considering.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Image via A24

I’ve been a fan of Kelvin Harrison Jr. since I was blown away by his performance in the 2019 indie Luce, in which he walks a tonal tightrope with ease, but he’s been turning in scene-stealing roles in films like It Comes at Night and Waves for years. He’s shown himself capable of mastering complex characters, and given that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing this new Superman movie, complexity may very well be what’s called for with this take on the character.

RELATED: Collider Spotlight: Kelvin Harrison Jr. on Acting, Ambition, and Going Toe-to-Toe With Powerhouse Performers

Regé-Jean Page

Image via Netflix

Talk about a breakthrough performer. Regé-Jean Page shot up on a number of wishlists as soon as Bridgerton started lighting up Netflix, and the actor became so immediately in-demand that he didn’t even have time to return for Season 2 of the show that launched his career to a new level. On that romance series, Page turned brooding into an artform, but he’s also got the towering physique to make Superman a formidable force. Right now he’s filming back-to-back roles in the Dungeons & Dragons movie and the Russo Brothers’ star-studded spy thriller The Gray Man, so he’s also getting a crash course in action filmmaking. It’s hard to imagine Page wouldn’t be on a shortlist at Warner Bros. right now.

Jovan Adepo

Image via HBO

While Coates’ script is not yet complete, reports suggest that one take on this new Superman movie being considered is setting it in the 20th century – which of course would put it closer on a timeline to the Civil Rights movement. It’s hard to imagine Coates isn’t going to tackle America’s racial problems in a Black Superman movie, and in that regard the film sounds not entirely dissimilar to the approach to HBO’s brilliant Watchmen adaptation. To that end, actor Jovan Adepo – who so beautifully filled the role of Will Reeves/Hooded Justice in the show’s Emmy-winning flashback/black-and-white episode – should absolutely be under consideration. There’s a kindness to Adepo as a performer that would suit Superman well, but he’s also proven himself adept at complexity and frustration in projects ranging from When They See Us to the Denzel Washington-directed Fences. Acting-wise, Adepo is a quiet powerhouse.

Daniel Kaluuya

Image via Warner Bros.

Daniel Kaluuya is one of the best actors of his generation, so of course he’d make for a great Superman. The Get Out performer now has an Oscar under his belt for his phenomenal performance as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, and in THR’s report on the development of this new Superman movie they noted Judas director Shaka King as a possibility to helm this new film, which could give Kaluuya a leg up.

Eli Goree

Image via Amazon Studios

Following his turn as Cassius Clay in Regina King’s One Night in Miami, we now know that not only can Eli Goree act, but he absolutely has the physique to play the Man of Steel. The 26-year-old actor is on the younger side on this list, but he’s been working consistently over the last few years on shows like The 100, Ballers, and Riverdale, and with One Night in Miami he more than held his own opposite performers like Kingsley Ben-Adir and Leslie Odom Jr. in a difficult, dialogue-heavy production.

John Boyega

Image via Lucasfilm

An obvious choice maybe, and perhaps he’s a little on the short side, but no one can doubt John Boyega’s talent. The big question here is whether he’d be interested in leading another huge franchise, after being candid about some frustrations he had with his Star Wars experience. He did attempt to launch his own franchise with Pacific Rim: Uprising, but that film failed to spawn a sequel of its own, and Boyega moved on to frankly more interesting projects like Steve McQueen’s Small Axe. Like Kaluuya, he’s one of the best actors of his generation, and it’d be interesting to see his take on Superman.

William Jackson Harper

Image via Sela Shiloni

Lowkey my favorite choice on this list (as recommended by Collider’s Ross Bonaime), William Jackson Harper first broke out on The Good Place where he played a thoughtful, perpetually anxious man. But the glimpse at “Swol Chidi” showed Harper certainly can physically fit the role of Superman, and he’s proven with films like Midsommar, Paterson, and We Broke Up that he’s tremendously adept at drama in addition to comedy. Harper’s the kind of choice that at first might be a little surprising, but who I think could really fit the role quite well – especially if Coates’ script is thinking outside the box and demands the film’s lead actor be as comfortable with drama as he is with action.

John David Washington

Image via Warner Bros.

If Warner Bros. is thinking high-profile for the role of Superman, John David Washington is likely on their list – and for good reason. While he's a little on the shorter side, Washington more than held his own as a commanding action lead in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, but has also shown himself capable of complex dramatic work in films like BlacKkKlansman and Malcolm & Marie. And given BlacKkKlansman and his friendship with Spike Lee, Washington would no doubt feel incredibly comfortable exploring the complicated racial implications of a Black Superman arriving on Earth.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Image via HBO

This one’s so obvious and yet so perfect, but imagine Yahya Abdul Mateen II as Superman. The 34-year-old actor is a towering 6’3”, is tremendously charismatic, and yet also broke our hearts as Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen. He’s got experience with action in the Aquaman franchise and the upcoming Matrix sequel as well as George Miller’s Furiosa, he’s well ingrained in the Warner Bros. family, and he’s a phenomenal performer to boot. That whole Aquaman deal could be a minor conflict of interest given that it’s also a DC film, but the plan right now is for this Superman movie to be part of its own universe a la The Batman, so it could certainly work. Especially if Abdul-Mateen II is just too good to turn down.

Share Share Tweet Email

Mark Wahlberg, Antoine Fuqua's 'Infinite' Exclusively Debuting on Paramount+ This is a major reason to sign up for the streaming service.

Read Next