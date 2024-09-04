Natasha Rothwell will wear two hats in her next project. She will star and executive produce Who TF Did I Marry, based on the viral TikTok series, into a television series, according to Variety. Initially told in 50 TikTok videos by creator Tareasa "Reesa Teesa" Johnson, Who TF Did I Marry chronicled Johnson's story about discovering she was married to a serial liar. She told the story in more than 8 hours of separate videos. Rothwell is set to play a fictionalized version of Johnson's character. Her TikTok series has amassed over 450 million impressions and gained her more than 3 million followers within a fortnight.

In the wild story, Johnson shared several things she had been told by her ex-husband which she later found out were untrue. He had told her that he played football at San Diego Star University despite never attending the school. He would ask for money for his stepdaughter's funeral, and Johnson would learn that the stepdaughter in question was alive and well. Upon scrutiny, Johnson learned that her ex-husband's social insurance number did not match the one they registered their marriage certificate with. Johnson did use the alias "Legion" when referring to the man she said had cheated on her. Some investigations by fans enamored by this story identified Legion as someone named Jerome McCoy, who has publicly denied Johnson's assertions.

Where You May Have Seen Natasha Rothwell Before

Image via HBO

Rothwell is best known for her roles in Insecure and The White Lotus Season 1. She is set to reprise her character in the upcoming third season of The White Lotus. Apart from acting, she is also a writer, having written some episodes of Insecure and serving as a writer for Saturday Night Live for one season from 2014 to 2015. Rothwell will next be seen in How to Die Alone, a Hulu comedy series she created and stars in. She will produce Who TF Did I Marry through her Big Hattie Productions company after acquiring the rights to Johnson's story, who has since signed with CAA for representation. Johnson graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in criminal justice. She later studied international law and counterterrorism in The Hague, Netherlands.

Watch How to Die Alone when it premieres on September 13 on Hulu. The White Lotus Season 3 does not have a premiere date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Watch both seasons of The White Lotus on Max.

